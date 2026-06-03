'I Kind of Froze': Grady Emerson Reacts to Surprise Gatorade National Player of the Year Honor

Grady Emerson thought he was showing up for a few photos.

Instead, he walked into one of the biggest moments of his baseball career.

The nation's No. 1 high school baseball prospect arrived at Fort Worth Christian's baseball facilities Wednesday morning expecting little more than a routine appearance. What he found waiting for him was far different.

His family was there. His teammates were there. Coaches, friends and supporters had gathered around the dugout. Standing among them was head coach Rusty Greer, the former Texas Rangers star.

Then came the surprise. A video call from former MLB All-Star and 2015 World Series champion Eric Hosmer.

Emerson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior shortstop, had been named the 2025-26 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

"Oh, super surprised," Emerson said. "Apparently everybody knew way before me. I got told that we were just showing up maybe for a couple photos and that was about it.

"Then Rusty walked out, and I finally got to the dugout area and saw a whole bunch of people. I kind of froze. That moment was a very big surprise. I wasn't mad about it."

Grady Emerson sits with the 2025-26 Gatorade National Player of the Year trophy in the Fort Worth Christian dugout after being surprised with the award Wednesday morning. | Joe Greer

Few players in the country entered the spring with more expectations than Emerson.

Widely regarded as the top prospect in the Class of 2026, Emerson spent the season proving why many evaluators believe he'll hear his name called near the very top of next month's MLB Draft.

Yet even amid the attention that comes with being baseball's top prep prospect, Emerson found exactly what he was looking for after transferring from Argyle High School to Fort Worth Christian for his senior season.

"This year has been everything I wanted out of it," Emerson said. "I moved into a new school and got treated like family from day one, so I'm very thankful for the Fort Worth Christian community for that.

"We had a really great year. We went to the state game and ultimately fell short, but what we were able to accomplish, not only for this baseball team but for this whole program, was super special."

A season worthy of the spotlight

The numbers backed up the praise.

Emerson slashed .532/.648/1.013 while belting seven home runs, driving in 50 runs and stealing 31 bases. He started every game for the Cardinals and posted a .992 fielding percentage at shortstop, showcasing the rare blend of offensive production and defensive reliability that has made him one of the most coveted amateur players in the country.

His skill set has drawn comparisons from scouts to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Brice Turang, another athletic middle infielder known for his left-handed swing, defensive instincts and ability to impact games in multiple ways.

"Grady Emerson's track record of performance is outstanding, including four stints with U.S. national teams and a dominant senior season at Fort Worth Christian," Jim Callis, Senior Writer at MLB Pipeline, said in a statement through Gatorade. "He's the best high school prospect in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft and a strong candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick by the White Sox. Grady is also a fine strudent and coaches and scouts rave about his intelligence and character.

"He's a deserving winner in the fine tradition of Gatorade National Baseball Players of the Year," Callis continued.

Asked to provide his own scouting report, Emerson offered an answer that sounded strikingly similar.

"From a defensive standpoint, you've got a guy who's just going to make the plays," Emerson said. "He's going to make them look easy, and he's got range and speed with a really good arm attached.

"And then from an offensive standpoint, I think you're getting a guy who's bat-to-ball, really focusing on putting a barrel on a baseball and making the defense make plays."

The rare company Emerson now keeps

His remarkable senior season produced another honor that placed him in exceptionally rare company.

Earlier this month, Emerson became just the second high school player ever named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, joining Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., who accomplished the feat in 2019.

The nation's No. 1 high school prospect, Emerson could be drafted as high as No. 1 overall to the Chicago White Sox in July's Major League Baseball Draft. | Joe Greer

The award is traditionally dominated by college baseball's biggest stars, making Emerson's inclusion among the nation's elite amateur players all the more noteworthy.

"That's super special as well," Emerson said. "That's a very rare thing to have.

"Being able to see my name up there with those guys at such a young age, it's really cool for me to see because it shows me I'm on the right path. I'm doing the right things to get to where I need to be."

Why the nation's top prospect isn't satisfied

Like Witt, Emerson is a Texas shortstop viewed as one of the premier talents in his draft class. Like Witt, he enters professional baseball carrying enormous expectations.

But if there is one thing Emerson made clear Wednesday, it's that he isn't interested in spending much time looking backward.

A four-time USA Baseball national team selection and three-time gold medalist, he already owns one of the most accomplished resumes in recent high school baseball history. The Gatorade National Player of the Year trophy only adds to it.

His focus, however, remains fixed on whatever comes next.

"My mentality is always just, 'What's next?'" Emerson said. "I'll celebrate it in the moment, but once that stage of life is passed, I'm focused on what can I do next to really make sure my career is successful.

"Even if I go No. 1 overall, it's going to be, 'OK, now I've got to prove it.' It'll always be just how hard can I work and how can I prove myself as one of the best baseball players?"

Emerson spent the first three years of his high school career at Argyle before transferring to Fort Worth Christian where he played for former Texas Rangers great Rusty Greer. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

That mindset has helped carry Emerson from youth phenom to national award winner.

On Wednesday morning, though, baseball's biggest high school star got something he rarely experiences.

He was caught completely off guard.

And standing in a dugout surrounded by the people who helped him get there, Emerson learned that his remarkable senior season had earned him one more title: the best high school baseball player in America.

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