Can Pine Creek, Ralston Valley or Fruita Monument Pull Off Upsets During Week 5 of Colorado High School Football?

This week's heavyweight clashes include Cherry Creek’s rivalry showdown, Valor Christian vs. Ralston Valley’s unbeaten battle, and Fruita Monument’s shot at snapping Montrose’s 21-game streak

Ralston Valley puts its undefeated record on the line Friday against Valor Christian.
We’ve hit Week 5 of the high school football season in Colorado, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.

Cherry Creek, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, returns to action against one of its top in-state rivals. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.

Cherry Creek (4-0) at Pine Creek (3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

The Bruins open 5A Centennial League play with The Battle of the Creek rivalry game against the Eagles, who are looking to avenge last year’s 21-14 defeat. Can Pine Creek slow a balanced attack led by senior QB Brady Vodicka (625 passing yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jayden Fox (741 yards, nine TDs)?  

Valor Christian (4-0) at Ralston Valley (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Another rivalry matchup brings the Eagles and Mustangs together as unbeatens for the second consecutive season. Valor won 34-17 last year, avenging a 22-21 loss two years ago, and features a quarterback timeshare between senior Dawson Olk and sophomore Titus Huard, who’ve combined to complete 67% of their passes (55-of-82) for 829 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fruita Monument (3-1) at Montrose (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Fruita Monument slumped to just two wins last year after three consecutive eight-win campaigns, and the Wildcats will put their strong start to the test against the Red Hawks, last year’s 4A runner-up who have won 21 straight regular-season games.

CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Limon (3-0)

2. Burlington (3-0)

3. Ellicott (4-0)

4. Yuma (3-0)

5. Monte Vista (2-1)

6. Highland (3-1)

7. Rye (3-1)

8. Buena Vista (2-0)

9. Olathe (3-0)

10. Peyton (3-2)

11. Centauri (1-0)

12. Manual (2-1)

13. Prospect Ridge Academy (2-1)

14. Colorado Springs Christian (2-2)

15. Wray (2-2)

16. Cedaredge (2-1)

17. The Pinnacle (2-1)

18. Wiggins (1-2)

19. Platte Valley (1-4)

20. Roaring Fork (0-1)

21. Holyoke (2-2)

22. Denver Christian (1-3)

23. Del Norte (0-1)

24. Meeker (1-2)

25. Trinidad (0-2)

View full Class 1A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. The Classical Academy (4-0)

2. Brush (3-0)

3. Denver West (3-0)

4. Strasburg (4-0)

5. Kent Denver (3-0)

6. Wellington Middle-High School (3-0)

7. University (3-1)

8. Elizabeth (3-1)

9. Coal Ridge (3-1)

10. Englewood (3-1)

11. Eaton (2-1)

12. Lamar (3-1)

13. Bayfield (3-0)

14. Alamosa (2-1)

15. Florence (2-2)

16. Delta (3-1)

17. Berthoud (2-1)

18. Woodland Park (2-1)

19. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-2)

20. La Junta (2-2)

21. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2)

22. Manitou Springs (1-2)

23. Lincoln (1-2)

24. Arvada (2-1)

25. Pagosa Springs (1-1)

View full Class 2A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Holy Family (2-0)

2. Conifer (3-0)

3. Roosevelt (3-1)

4. Mead (2-0)

5. Steamboat Springs (3-0)

6. Discovery Canyon (3-0)

7. Pomona (3-1)

8. Eagle Valley (4-0)

9. Palisade (2-1)

10. Pueblo South (3-1)

11. Windsor (3-0)

12. Timnath (3-1)

13. Thompson Valley (2-1)

14. Evergreen (2-0)

15. Lewis-Palmer (2-2)

16. Glenwood Springs (2-1)

17. Pueblo County (2-2)

18. Niwot (3-2)

19. Lutheran (2-2)

20. Summit (1-1)

21. Standley Lake (1-1)

22. Littleton (1-1)

23. Kennedy (2-2)

24. Pueblo Central (1-3)

25. Green Mountain (1-3)

View full Class 3A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Palmer Ridge (4-0)

2. Montrose (3-0)

3. Dakota Ridge (3-0)

4. Broomfield (3-0)

5. Riverdale Ridge (4-0)

6. Sand Creek (4-0)

7. Cheyenne Mountain (3-0)

8. Pueblo West (3-1)

9. Golden (4-0)

10. Centaurus (4-1)

11. Vista Ridge (3-0)

12. Northfield (2-1)

13. Durango (2-1)

14. Ponderosa (2-2)

15. Silver Creek (2-0)

16. Bear Creek (2-0)

17. Thomas Jefferson (2-2)

18. Highlands Ranch (3-1)

19. Greeley West (2-1)

20. Monarch (3-2)

21. Rampart (2-2)

22. Mesa Ridge (1-1)

23. Frederick (1-2)

24. Grand Junction (2-1)

25. Loveland (2-2)

View full Class 4A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Arvada West (5-0)

2. Valor Christian (4-0)

3. Cherry Creek (4-0)

4. Ralston Valley (4-0)

5. Mountain Vista (3-0)

6. Legend (3-1)

7. Pine Creek (2-1)

8. Fairview (3-1)

9. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1)

10. Eaglecrest (2-1)

11. Rangeview (3-1)

12. Grandview (3-2)

13. Cherokee Trail (2-1)

14. Chatfield (2-1)

15. Fruita Monument (3-1)

16. Fort Collins (3-1)

17. Denver South (2-1)

18. Rock Canyon (3-1)

19. Erie (2-2)

20. Mountain Range (2-2)

21. Regis Jesuit (1-3)

22. Douglas County (2-1)

23. Castle View (2-1)

24. ThunderRidge (2-2)

25. Mullen (1-3)

View full Class 5A rankings

