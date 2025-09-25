Can Pine Creek, Ralston Valley or Fruita Monument Pull Off Upsets During Week 5 of Colorado High School Football?
We’ve hit Week 5 of the high school football season in Colorado, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
Cherry Creek, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, returns to action against one of its top in-state rivals. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Cherry Creek (4-0) at Pine Creek (3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Bruins open 5A Centennial League play with The Battle of the Creek rivalry game against the Eagles, who are looking to avenge last year’s 21-14 defeat. Can Pine Creek slow a balanced attack led by senior QB Brady Vodicka (625 passing yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jayden Fox (741 yards, nine TDs)?
Valor Christian (4-0) at Ralston Valley (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Another rivalry matchup brings the Eagles and Mustangs together as unbeatens for the second consecutive season. Valor won 34-17 last year, avenging a 22-21 loss two years ago, and features a quarterback timeshare between senior Dawson Olk and sophomore Titus Huard, who’ve combined to complete 67% of their passes (55-of-82) for 829 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fruita Monument (3-1) at Montrose (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Fruita Monument slumped to just two wins last year after three consecutive eight-win campaigns, and the Wildcats will put their strong start to the test against the Red Hawks, last year’s 4A runner-up who have won 21 straight regular-season games.
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Limon (3-0)
2. Burlington (3-0)
3. Ellicott (4-0)
4. Yuma (3-0)
5. Monte Vista (2-1)
6. Highland (3-1)
7. Rye (3-1)
8. Buena Vista (2-0)
9. Olathe (3-0)
10. Peyton (3-2)
11. Centauri (1-0)
12. Manual (2-1)
13. Prospect Ridge Academy (2-1)
14. Colorado Springs Christian (2-2)
15. Wray (2-2)
16. Cedaredge (2-1)
17. The Pinnacle (2-1)
18. Wiggins (1-2)
19. Platte Valley (1-4)
20. Roaring Fork (0-1)
21. Holyoke (2-2)
22. Denver Christian (1-3)
23. Del Norte (0-1)
24. Meeker (1-2)
25. Trinidad (0-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (4-0)
2. Brush (3-0)
3. Denver West (3-0)
4. Strasburg (4-0)
5. Kent Denver (3-0)
6. Wellington Middle-High School (3-0)
7. University (3-1)
8. Elizabeth (3-1)
9. Coal Ridge (3-1)
10. Englewood (3-1)
11. Eaton (2-1)
12. Lamar (3-1)
13. Bayfield (3-0)
14. Alamosa (2-1)
15. Florence (2-2)
16. Delta (3-1)
17. Berthoud (2-1)
18. Woodland Park (2-1)
19. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-2)
20. La Junta (2-2)
21. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2)
22. Manitou Springs (1-2)
23. Lincoln (1-2)
24. Arvada (2-1)
25. Pagosa Springs (1-1)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (2-0)
2. Conifer (3-0)
3. Roosevelt (3-1)
4. Mead (2-0)
5. Steamboat Springs (3-0)
6. Discovery Canyon (3-0)
7. Pomona (3-1)
8. Eagle Valley (4-0)
9. Palisade (2-1)
10. Pueblo South (3-1)
11. Windsor (3-0)
12. Timnath (3-1)
13. Thompson Valley (2-1)
14. Evergreen (2-0)
15. Lewis-Palmer (2-2)
16. Glenwood Springs (2-1)
17. Pueblo County (2-2)
18. Niwot (3-2)
19. Lutheran (2-2)
20. Summit (1-1)
21. Standley Lake (1-1)
22. Littleton (1-1)
23. Kennedy (2-2)
24. Pueblo Central (1-3)
25. Green Mountain (1-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Palmer Ridge (4-0)
2. Montrose (3-0)
3. Dakota Ridge (3-0)
4. Broomfield (3-0)
5. Riverdale Ridge (4-0)
6. Sand Creek (4-0)
7. Cheyenne Mountain (3-0)
8. Pueblo West (3-1)
9. Golden (4-0)
10. Centaurus (4-1)
11. Vista Ridge (3-0)
12. Northfield (2-1)
13. Durango (2-1)
14. Ponderosa (2-2)
15. Silver Creek (2-0)
16. Bear Creek (2-0)
17. Thomas Jefferson (2-2)
18. Highlands Ranch (3-1)
19. Greeley West (2-1)
20. Monarch (3-2)
21. Rampart (2-2)
22. Mesa Ridge (1-1)
23. Frederick (1-2)
24. Grand Junction (2-1)
25. Loveland (2-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Arvada West (5-0)
2. Valor Christian (4-0)
3. Cherry Creek (4-0)
4. Ralston Valley (4-0)
5. Mountain Vista (3-0)
6. Legend (3-1)
7. Pine Creek (2-1)
8. Fairview (3-1)
9. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1)
10. Eaglecrest (2-1)
11. Rangeview (3-1)
12. Grandview (3-2)
13. Cherokee Trail (2-1)
14. Chatfield (2-1)
15. Fruita Monument (3-1)
16. Fort Collins (3-1)
17. Denver South (2-1)
18. Rock Canyon (3-1)
19. Erie (2-2)
20. Mountain Range (2-2)
21. Regis Jesuit (1-3)
22. Douglas County (2-1)
23. Castle View (2-1)
24. ThunderRidge (2-2)
25. Mullen (1-3)