Colorado high school football: 2025 top football recruits
Colorado is a talent-rich state that has produced big-name athletes such as Christian McCaffrey, Calais Campbell and Austin Ekeler who now shine in the NFL.
With the start of the 2024 Colorado high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to talk about some players to watch this year who might be the next NFL standouts to hail from the Centennial State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Colorado's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Colorado's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Tanner Terch - Athlete
- High school: Heritage
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- Position ranking: 115
- College: Committed to Nebraska
2. Marcus Mozer - Wide receiver
- High school: Fossil Ridge
- Height: 6'3.5"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- Position ranking: 187
- College: Committed to San Diego State
3. Zayne DeSouza - Tight end
- High school: Loveland
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 260 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- Position ranking: 71
- College: Committed to Colorado
4. Soren Shinofield - Offensive tackle
- High school: Cherry Creek
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 275 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (85)
- Position ranking: 111
- College: Committed to Utah
5. Aiden Knapke - Saftey
- High school: Cherry Creek
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (84)
- Position ranking: 152
- College: Committed to Washington State
6. Mikhail Benner - Cornerback
- High school: Broomfield
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
- Position ranking: 167
- College: Committed to Air Force
7. Austyn Modrzewski - Quarterback
- High school: Mountain Vista
- Height: 6'4.5"
- Weight: 177 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
- Position ranking: 125
- College: Uncommitted
8. Keegan Perea - Edge
- High school: Cherry Creek
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 245 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
- Position ranking: 158
- College: Committed to Nevada
9. Jordan Rechel - Wide receiver
- High school: Fairview
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 160 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
- Position ranking: 275
- College: Uncommitted
10. Aidan Martin - Offensive tackle
- High school: Northfield
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 255 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
- Position ranking: 157
- College: Committed to Wyoming
