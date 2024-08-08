High School

Colorado high school football: 2025 top football recruits

Get to know the 2025 top football recruits in Colorado

Sam Brown

Fossil Ridge's Marcus Mozer (4) is Colorado's No. 2 ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. He is committed to San Diego State.
Fossil Ridge's Marcus Mozer (4) is Colorado's No. 2 ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. He is committed to San Diego State. / Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado is a talent-rich state that has produced big-name athletes such as Christian McCaffrey, Calais Campbell and Austin Ekeler who now shine in the NFL.

With the start of the 2024 Colorado high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to talk about some players to watch this year who might be the next NFL standouts to hail from the Centennial State.

Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Colorado's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:

Colorado's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects

1. Tanner Terch - Athlete

  • High school: Heritage
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
  • Position ranking: 115
  • College: Committed to Nebraska

2. Marcus Mozer - Wide receiver

  • High school: Fossil Ridge
  • Height: 6'3.5"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
  • Position ranking: 187
  • College: Committed to San Diego State

3. Zayne DeSouza - Tight end

  • High school: Loveland
  • Height: 6'6"
  • Weight: 260 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
  • Position ranking: 71
  • College: Committed to Colorado

4. Soren Shinofield - Offensive tackle

  • High school: Cherry Creek
  • Height: 6'6"
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (85)
  • Position ranking: 111
  • College: Committed to Utah

5. Aiden Knapke - Saftey

  • High school: Cherry Creek
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 190 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (84)
  • Position ranking: 152
  • College: Committed to Washington State

6. Mikhail Benner - Cornerback

  • High school: Broomfield
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
  • Position ranking: 167
  • College: Committed to Air Force

7. Austyn Modrzewski - Quarterback

  • High school: Mountain Vista
  • Height: 6'4.5"
  • Weight: 177 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
  • Position ranking: 125
  • College: Uncommitted

8. Keegan Perea - Edge

  • High school: Cherry Creek
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 245 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
  • Position ranking: 158
  • College: Committed to Nevada

9. Jordan Rechel - Wide receiver

  • High school: Fairview
  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 160 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
  • Position ranking: 275
  • College: Uncommitted

10. Aidan Martin - Offensive tackle

  • High school: Northfield
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 255 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (83)
  • Position ranking: 157
  • College: Committed to Wyoming

Visit High School on SI for more of the latest high school football coverage.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Home/Colorado