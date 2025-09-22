Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Limon (3-0)
2. Burlington (3-0)
3. Ellicott (4-0)
4. Yuma (3-0)
5. Monte Vista (2-1)
6. Highland (3-1)
7. Rye (3-1)
8. Buena Vista (2-0)
9. Olathe (3-0)
10. Peyton (3-2)
11. Centauri (1-0)
12. Manual (2-1)
13. Prospect Ridge Academy (2-1)
14. Colorado Springs Christian (2-2)
15. Wray (2-2)
16. Cedaredge (2-1)
17. The Pinnacle (2-1)
18. Wiggins (1-2)
19. Platte Valley (1-4)
20. Roaring Fork (0-1)
21. Holyoke (2-2)
22. Denver Christian (1-3)
23. Del Norte (0-1)
24. Meeker (1-2)
25. Trinidad (0-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (4-0)
2. Brush (3-0)
3. Denver West (3-0)
4. Strasburg (4-0)
5. Kent Denver (3-0)
6. Wellington Middle-High School (3-0)
7. University (3-1)
8. Elizabeth (3-1)
9. Coal Ridge (3-1)
10. Englewood (3-1)
11. Eaton (2-1)
12. Lamar (3-1)
13. Bayfield (3-0)
14. Alamosa (2-1)
15. Florence (2-2)
16. Delta (3-1)
17. Berthoud (2-1)
18. Woodland Park (2-1)
19. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-2)
20. La Junta (2-2)
21. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2)
22. Manitou Springs (1-2)
23. Lincoln (1-2)
24. Arvada (2-1)
25. Pagosa Springs (1-1)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (2-0)
2. Conifer (3-0)
3. Roosevelt (3-1)
4. Mead (2-0)
5. Steamboat Springs (3-0)
6. Discovery Canyon (3-0)
7. Pomona (3-1)
8. Eagle Valley (4-0)
9. Palisade (2-1)
10. Pueblo South (3-1)
11. Windsor (3-0)
12. Timnath (3-1)
13. Thompson Valley (2-1)
14. Evergreen (2-0)
15. Lewis-Palmer (2-2)
16. Glenwood Springs (2-1)
17. Pueblo County (2-2)
18. Niwot (3-2)
19. Lutheran (2-2)
20. Summit (1-1)
21. Standley Lake (1-1)
22. Littleton (1-1)
23. Kennedy (2-2)
24. Pueblo Central (1-3)
25. Green Mountain (1-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Palmer Ridge (4-0)
2. Montrose (3-0)
3. Dakota Ridge (3-0)
4. Broomfield (3-0)
5. Riverdale Ridge (4-0)
6. Sand Creek (4-0)
7. Cheyenne Mountain (3-0)
8. Pueblo West (3-1)
9. Golden (4-0)
10. Centaurus (4-1)
11. Vista Ridge (3-0)
12. Northfield (2-1)
13. Durango (2-1)
14. Ponderosa (2-2)
15. Silver Creek (2-0)
16. Bear Creek (2-0)
17. Thomas Jefferson (2-2)
18. Highlands Ranch (3-1)
19. Greeley West (2-1)
20. Monarch (3-2)
21. Rampart (2-2)
22. Mesa Ridge (1-1)
23. Frederick (1-2)
24. Grand Junction (2-1)
25. Loveland (2-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Arvada West (5-0)
2. Valor Christian (4-0)
3. Cherry Creek (4-0)
4. Ralston Valley (4-0)
5. Mountain Vista (3-0)
6. Legend (3-1)
7. Pine Creek (2-1)
8. Fairview (3-1)
9. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1)
10. Eaglecrest (2-1)
11. Rangeview (3-1)
12. Grandview (3-2)
13. Cherokee Trail (2-1)
14. Chatfield (2-1)
15. Fruita Monument (3-1)
16. Fort Collins (3-1)
17. Denver South (2-1)
18. Rock Canyon (3-1)
19. Erie (2-2)
20. Mountain Range (2-2)
21. Regis Jesuit (1-3)
22. Douglas County (2-1)
23. Castle View (2-1)
24. ThunderRidge (2-2)
25. Mullen (1-3)