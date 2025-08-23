High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Arickaree 57, Cheraw 6

Arvada West 34, Fountain-Fort Carson 13

Centaurus 42, Denver North 3

Colorado Springs Christian 36, Holyoke 19

Crean Lutheran 30, Mullen 14

Erie 67, Brighton 17

Golden 30, Rifle 20

Grandview 42, Vista PEAK Prep 14

Haxtun 46, Melrose 0

Kennedy 24, Moffat County 20

Legend 63, Fruita Monument 10

Manual 62, Ignacio 36

McClave 16, Sedgwick County 12

Montrose 35, Durango 14

Mountain Vista 49, Liberty 45

Pueblo East 21, Fort Morgan 14

Pueblo West 17, Loveland 7

Rocky Mountain 17, Northglenn 7

Rye 28, Manitou Springs 3

Sand Creek 55, Denver East 13

Sangre de Cristo 36, Holly 14

Springfield 50, Clayton 0

Valor Christian 36, Pine Creek 14

Vista Ridge 24, Columbine 14

