Colorado high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - August 22, 2025
Colorado high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Arickaree 57, Cheraw 6
Arvada West 34, Fountain-Fort Carson 13
Centaurus 42, Denver North 3
Colorado Springs Christian 36, Holyoke 19
Crean Lutheran 30, Mullen 14
Erie 67, Brighton 17
Golden 30, Rifle 20
Grandview 42, Vista PEAK Prep 14
Haxtun 46, Melrose 0
Kennedy 24, Moffat County 20
Legend 63, Fruita Monument 10
Manual 62, Ignacio 36
McClave 16, Sedgwick County 12
Montrose 35, Durango 14
Mountain Vista 49, Liberty 45
Pueblo East 21, Fort Morgan 14
Pueblo West 17, Loveland 7
Rocky Mountain 17, Northglenn 7
Rye 28, Manitou Springs 3
Sand Creek 55, Denver East 13
Sangre de Cristo 36, Holly 14
Springfield 50, Clayton 0
Valor Christian 36, Pine Creek 14
Vista Ridge 24, Columbine 14