Colorado's top performing high school softball hitters: Vote for the best

Colorado is an underrated hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball, which is played in the fall. Most of the country plays its softball in the spring.
The following names have made quite the impression during the 2024 softball season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN CO
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 19, 2025)
1. Emma Anderson, Eaton, So.
Anderson led Colorado in RBIs with 66 in 26 games with a .633 batting average off 57 hits, 16 doubles and 13 homers.
2. Johanna Galvan, Eaton, So.
Galvan tallied 61 RBIs in 29 games with a .586 batting average off 51 hits, 13 doubles and seven homers.
3. Jasi Cole, University, Jr.
Cole batted .578 with 48 hits, 44 runs scored, 10 homers, 13 doubles and a third-best 61 RBIs in Colorado.
4. Kendall Ferguson, Valor Christian, Jr.
Ferguson hit a state-best 25 homeruns this past season with 58 RBIs and 48 hits in 26 games with a .686 average.
5. Julia Savage, Fairview, Jr.
Savage hit the second-most homeruns in Colorado with 15 in 23 games. The standout junior batted .574 with 35 hits, 38 RBIs and nine doubles — also drew 24 walks.
6. Emma Gibson, Denver South, Jr.
Gibson carried one of the best batting averages in the state with a .741 while racking up 52 RBIs on 43 hits with 20 doubles and six homers.
7. Karisa Lippincott, Resurrection Christian, Sr.
Lippincott carried an impressive .667 through 25 games this season with 49 RBIs off 44 hits while drawing 19 walks.
8. Sasha Kennedy, Grandview, Jr.
Kennedy, who looks to be quite the track athlete as well, led the state in stolen bases with a mind-boggling 53 in 27 games. She also hit .588 with 57 hits, 19 RBIs, eight doubles and scored 42 runs.
9. Tayah Burton, Cherokee Trail, So.
Burton stole 51 bases in 28 games while batting .408 with 40 hits, 17 RBIs and 47 runs scored.
10. Meredith Barnhart, Lutheran, Sr.
Barnhart led No. 1 Lutheran with 52 RBIs with 10 homers off 47 hits with a .547 batting average in 28 games. Barnhart also scored 54 runs.
11. Neila Lucero, Riverdale Ridge, Sr.
Lucero batted .587 in the fall with 55 RBIs from 54 hits with 18 doubles and 10 homers while striking out just six times in 104 plate appearances for top-ranked RR.
12. Kiley Wheaton, Broomfield, Jr.
Wheaton had 51 hits, 37 RBIs, 51 runs scored, 13 doubles and seven homers while batting .607 for the 27-1 Eagles.
13. Molli Magaña, Windsor, Sr.
Magana had 57 RBIs off 42 hits with 11 doubles and 13 home runs while batting .506 in 28 games.
