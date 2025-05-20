Colorado's top performing high school softball pitchers: Vote for the best
Colorado is an underrated hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball, which is played in the fall. Most of the country plays its softball in the spring.
Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it. Especially in softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN CO
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 19, 2025)
1. Gretta Wynja, Lyons, So.
Wynja had the state's top mark in strikeouts with 230 through 27 appearances with a 17-9 record from the circle. The 230 strikeouts came in 155 innings of work.
2. Ellyse Hydock, Greeley West, Sr.
Hydock went 20-7 in the fall with a 2.96 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 137 innings.
3. Kianna Butler, Niwot, Sr.
Butler tallied 222 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings through 24 appearances her senior year. She was 16-6 from the circle with a 1.57 ERA.
4. Julianna Alfaro, Forge Christian, So.
This standout sophomore racked up the second-most wins with her 19-7 record in 26 starts. Alfaro fanned 173 batters in 135 2/3 innings with a 3.71 ERA. According to MaxPreps, she's also thrown two no-hitters.
5. Ella Faries, Lutheran, Jr.
In 21 appearances, Faries didn't suffer a loss, going 18-0 in the fall with a 2.52 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 89 innings. According to MaxPreps, this standout junior also threw a no-hitter.
6. Ireland Heer, Broomfield, Jr.
Broomfield finishes the year with an impressive 1.42 ERA and 16-1 record in 20 appearances. She struck out 117 batters in 98 2/3 innings.
7. Mady Ortiz, Riverdale Ridge, Sr.
Ortiz was 11-2 in 18 appearances for the No. 2-ranked team in Colorado with 92 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings and an ERA of 3.70.
8. Bria Foster, Eaton, So.
Foster was 12-0 for top-ranked Eaton in 13 appearances with 80 strikeouts in 59 innings of work. She had a 2.02 ERA and allowed just two homers.
9. Jenna McGinnis, Windsor, So.
McGinnis went 11-1 in 16 appearances with 139 strikeouts in 90 innings with a 2.10 ERA for the 27-3 Wizards.
10. Aubrey Dare, Severance, Sr.
Dare went 16-5 in 23 appearances with a 1.65 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings - and only allowed three homers.
