Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Fairview vs Fort Collins will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 9. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Ralston Valley (6-0) vs Denver South (2-3) at 2:00 PM
Lincoln (1-3) vs D'Evelyn (2-3) at 4:00 PM
Mountain Range (4-2) vs Boulder (1-5) at 4:00 PM
Vista PEAK Prep (2-3) vs Erie (4-2) at 4:30 PM
Basalt (2-4) vs Coal Ridge (4-1) at 5:00 PM
Alameda (1-4) vs Mitchell (0-4) at 5:00 PM
Smoky Hill (2-4) vs Grandview (3-3) at 5:00 PM
Regis Jesuit (3-3) vs Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1) at 5:00 PM
Douglas County (2-2) vs Pine Creek (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Columbine (2-3) vs Arvada West (6-0) at 5:00 PM
Cherry Creek (5-0) vs Arapahoe (2-3) at 5:00 PM
Weld Central (3-2) vs Arvada (2-2) at 5:30 PM
Greeley West (3-2) vs Poudre (0-5) at 5:30 PM
George Washington (1-3) vs Aurora Central (1-2) at 5:30 PM
Palisade (3-1) vs Rifle (0-6) at 6:00 PM
Timnath (3-1) vs Mead (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Littleton (1-2) vs Holy Family (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Severance (2-2) vs Thompson Valley (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Highland (3-1) vs Estes Park (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Highlands Ranch (3-2) vs Ponderosa (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Thornton (0-5) vs Grand Junction (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Frederick (2-2) vs Silver Creek (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (2-4) vs Denver North (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The Classical Academy (5-0) vs Denver West (3-0) at 2:00 PM
Rock Canyon (3-1) vs Fruita Monument (3-2) at 2:00 PM
Woodland Park (2-2) vs Lamar (3-1) at 4:30 PM
Rocky Mountain (2-3) vs Fossil Ridge (0-6) at 4:30 PM
Fairview (5-1) vs Fort Collins (5-1) at 4:30 PM
Valor Christian (4-2) vs Castle View (2-2) at 4:30 PM
Chase County (1-5) vs Sidney (6-0) at 5:00 PM
Alliance (3-3) vs Chadron (5-1) at 5:00 PM
Hershey (4-2) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-6) at 5:00 PM
Wellington Middle-High School (4-0) vs University (4-2) at 5:00 PM
Montezuma-Cortez (2-2) vs Salida (0-5) at 5:00 PM
Eaton (4-1) vs Resurrection Christian (3-2) at 5:00 PM
Brush (5-0) vs Sterling (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Del Norte (0-1) vs Monte Vista (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Valley (1-4) vs Berthoud (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Elizabeth (4-2) vs Bennett (0-5) at 5:00 PM
Pagosa Springs (2-2) vs Bayfield (3-2) at 5:00 PM
Moffat County (1-5) vs Aspen (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Alamosa (3-2) vs Gunnison (0-5) at 5:00 PM
Westminster (4-2) vs Overland (0-6) at 5:00 PM
Mountain Vista (5-0) vs ThunderRidge (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Mullen (2-4) vs Legacy (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Lakewood (0-5) vs Northglenn (2-3) at 5:00 PM
Eaglecrest (3-1) vs Cherokee Trail (2-3) at 5:00 PM
Chatfield (2-2) vs Denver East (0-5) at 5:00 PM
Legend (5-1) vs Chaparral (0-6) at 5:00 PM
Prairie View (0-6) vs Brighton (0-6) at 5:00 PM
Roosevelt (3-2) vs Pomona (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Niwot (3-3) vs Windsor (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Lutheran (3-2) vs Standley Lake (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Green Mountain (1-4) vs Wheat Ridge (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Northridge (0-3) vs Greeley Central (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Mountain View (1-3) vs Fort Morgan (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Evergreen (3-1) vs Summit (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Glenwood Springs (2-2) vs Eagle Valley (6-0) at 6:00 PM
Skyview (3-2) vs Conifer (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Wiggins (1-4) vs Yuma (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Roaring Fork (0-1) vs Meeker (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Manual (2-1) vs The Pinnacle (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Trinidad (0-2) vs Ignacio (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Grand Valley (0-5) vs Olathe (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Rye (5-1) vs Ellicott (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Belleview Christian (1-2) vs Clear Creek (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Colorado Springs Christian (2-2) vs Peyton (4-3) at 6:00 PM
Center (0-5) vs Centauri (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Cedaredge (2-2) vs North Fork (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Wray (3-2) vs Burlington (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Monarch (4-2) vs Loveland (2-3) at 6:00 PM
Riverdale Ridge (5-0) vs Longmont (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Skyline (0-5) vs Grand Junction Central (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Falcon (1-5) vs Widefield (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Dakota Ridge (4-0) vs Heritage (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Centaurus (4-2) vs Gateway (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Golden (5-0) vs Bear Creek (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Adams City (0-5) vs Broomfield (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, October 11. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The Academy (1-3) vs Fort Lupton (0-5) at 11:00 AM
Englewood (4-1) vs Kent Denver (4-0) at 11:00 AM
Prospect Ridge Academy (3-1) vs Platte Canyon (0-4) at 12:00 PM
Jefferson (0-4) vs Platte Valley (2-4) at 12:00 PM
Limon (4-1) vs Holyoke (2-3) at 12:00 PM
Steamboat Springs (3-1) vs Buena Vista (4-0) at 12:00 PM
Kennedy (2-2) vs Hinkley (0-4) at 1:00 PM
Horizon (1-4) vs Rangeview (4-2) at 4:00 PM
