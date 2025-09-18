Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Ralston Valley vs ThunderRidge will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are ten games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Jefferson (0-3) vs Denver West (3-0) - 3:00 PM
Castle View (2-1) vs Douglas County (2-1) - 5:00 PM
Air Academy (1-2) vs Standley Lake (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Aurora Central (1-1) vs Greeley Central (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Adams City (0-3) vs Gateway (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Littleton (1-1) vs Eagle Valley (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Mesa Ridge (1-1) vs Heritage (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Northglenn (2-2) vs Denver North (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Broomfield (3-0) vs Legacy (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Silver Creek (2-0) vs Bear Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Middle Park (0-0) vs The Pinnacle (2-1) - 3:30 PM
Delta (2-1) vs Rawlins (0-0) - 4:00 PM
Highlands Ranch (3-0) vs Thomas Jefferson (1-2) - 4:00 PM
Basalt (1-3) vs Teton (1-2) - 4:00 PM
Brush (2-0) vs Wray (2-1) - 5:00 PM
Mountain View (1-2) vs Wellington Middle-High School (2-0) - 5:30 PM
Fossil Ridge (0-3) vs Regis Jesuit (0-3) - 5:30 PM
Erie (1-2) vs Fort Collins (3-0) - 5:30 PM
Denver South (1-1) vs Vista PEAK Prep (2-1) - 5:30 PM
Cherokee Trail (1-1) vs Rocky Mountain (1-2) - 5:30 PM
Sidney (3-0) vs Mitchell (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Chadron (3-0) vs Gothenburg (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Alliance (2-1) vs Hershey (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville (0-3) vs Gibbon (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Lutheran (1-2) vs Resurrection Christian (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Yuma (3-0) vs Torrington (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Pagosa Springs (1-0) vs Monte Vista (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Valley (1-2) vs Manitou Springs (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Peyton (3-1) vs Holyoke (1-2) - 6:00 PM
D'Evelyn (1-2) vs University (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Coal Ridge (2-1) vs Fort Lupton (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Bayfield (2-0) vs Ignacio (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Aspen (1-1) vs Summit (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Englewood (2-1) vs Alameda (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Rangeview (2-1) vs Smoky Hill (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Ralston Valley (3-0) vs ThunderRidge (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Westminster (1-2) vs Prairie View (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Mullen (1-2) vs Valor Christian (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Lakewood (0-2) vs Fountain-Fort Carson (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Monarch (3-1) vs Fairview (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Chatfield (1-1) vs Brighton (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Boulder (0-3) vs Horizon (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Arvada West (4-0) vs Overland (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Pine Creek (1-1) vs Arapahoe (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Eaglecrest (1-1) vs Denver East (0-3) - 6:30 PM
Rifle (0-4) vs Roosevelt (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Wheat Ridge (0-2) vs Niwot (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Lewis-Palmer (2-1) vs Holy Family (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Green Mountain (0-3) vs Northridge (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Fort Morgan (0-3) vs Skyview (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Rye (2-1) vs Salida (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sterling (1-2) vs Platte Valley (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Manual (1-1) vs Mitchell (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Grand Valley (0-3) vs Moffat County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Flatirons Academy (2-1) vs Estes Park (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Denver Christian (1-2) vs Highland (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ellicott (3-0) vs Center (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pueblo South (2-1) vs Skyline (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale Ridge (3-0) vs Thornton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Cedaredge (2-1) vs Del Norte (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lamar (3-0) vs Burlington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Thompson Valley (1-1) vs Loveland (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Longmont (0-2) vs Palmer Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Poudre (0-4) vs Golden (3-0) - 7:00 PM
George Washington (1-1) vs Conifer (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Montbello (0-3) vs Frederick (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Falcon (1-3) vs Ponderosa (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Pomona (3-0) vs Dakota Ridge (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Mountain Range (2-1) vs Centaurus (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, September 20. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Kent Denver (2-0) vs Forge Christian (3-0) - 12:00 PM
Bennett (0-3) vs Limon (2-0) - 1:00 PM
Strasburg (3-0) vs The Academy (1-1) - 1:30 PM
Timnath (2-1) vs Hinkley (0-2) - 2:00 PM
Elizabeth (2-1) vs Weld Central (2-1) - 5:00 PM
Rock Canyon (3-0) vs Grandview (2-2) - 5:00 PM
