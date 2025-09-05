High School

Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Denver area schedules and scores as the 2025 Denver high school football season continues on Thursday, September 4

Ben Dagg

Mead's Noah Vroman gets the catch for a touchdown during the Colorado 3A high school football state game against Thompson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.
Mead's Noah Vroman gets the catch for a touchdown during the Colorado 3A high school football state game against Thompson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 88 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6. including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Millard North vs Cherry Creek will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.

Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There are 15 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 4. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Standley Lake (0-1) vs Wheat Ridge (0-1) at 4:00 PM

Legacy (0-1) vs Rocky Mountain (1-0) at 5:30 PM

Lakewood (0-1) vs Rangeview (0-1) at 5:30 PM

Vista PEAK Prep (1-1) vs Overland (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Grandview (1-1) vs Ralston Valley (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Erie (1-1) vs Mountain Vista (2-0) at 6:00 PM

Horizon (0-1) vs Chatfield (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Adams City (0-1) vs Denver North (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Thompson Valley (1-0) vs Greeley Central (0-1) at 6:30 PM

The Pinnacle (0-1) vs Alameda (1-0) at 6:30 PM

Lutheran (0-1) vs Fort Morgan (0-2) at 7:00 PM

Clear Creek (1-0) vs Lake County (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Centauri (1-0) vs Pagosa Springs (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Rampart (1-1) vs Ponderosa (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Niwot (1-1) vs Centaurus (2-0) at 7:00 PM

Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 65 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Fountain-Fort Carson (1-1) vs Denver South (1-0) at 2:00 PM

Littleton (0-0) vs Jefferson (0-1) at 3:00 PM

Skyline (0-2) vs Bear Creek (1-0) at 3:00 PM

Glenrock (0-0) vs Holyoke (0-1) at 4:00 PM

Dakota Ridge (1-0) vs Winter Springs (2-0) at 4:00 PM

Eaglecrest (1-0) vs Fort Collins (1-0) at 4:30 PM

Boulder (0-1) vs Silver Creek (1-0) at 4:30 PM

Minden (1-0) vs Sidney (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Valentine (0-1) vs Chadron (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Holdrege (0-1) vs Alliance (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Gordon-Rushville (0-1) vs O'Neill (1-0) at 5:00 PM

KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Weld Central (1-0) vs Valley (0-1) at 5:00 PM

The Academy (0-0) vs Forge Christian (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Woodland Park (1-0) vs Salida (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Wray (1-0) vs Goodland (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Yuma (1-0) vs North Fork (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Meeker (0-1) vs Wiggins (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Lincoln (0-1) vs Peyton (2-0) at 5:00 PM

Sterling (1-0) vs Lamar (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Wellington Middle-High School (0-0) vs Fort Lupton (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Englewood (1-0) vs Denver West (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Delta (0-1) vs Gunnison (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Estes Park (0-0) vs Denver Christian (0-1) at 5:00 PM

University (1-0) vs Brush (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Moffat County (0-2) vs Berthoud (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Kennedy (1-1) vs Bennett (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Aztec (1-0) vs Bayfield (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Rifle (0-2) vs Basalt (0-2) at 5:00 PM

Arvada (2-0) vs Pueblo County (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Alamosa (1-0) vs Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Thornton (0-1) vs Westminster (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Prairie View (0-1) vs Northglenn (0-2) at 5:00 PM

Thomas Jefferson (1-0) vs Mountain Range (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Fossil Ridge (0-1) vs Rock Canyon (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Smoky Hill (1-0) vs Douglas County (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Millard North (0-1) vs Cherry Creek (2-0) at 5:00 PM

ThunderRidge (1-0) vs Cherokee Trail (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Golden (1-0) vs Brighton (0-2) at 5:00 PM

Arvada West (2-0) vs Fairview (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Heritage (1-0) vs Arapahoe (0-1) at 5:00 PM

Limon (1-0) vs Flatirons Academy (1-0) at 5:30 PM

Conifer (1-0) vs D'Evelyn (1-0) at 5:30 PM

Riverdale Ridge (1-0) vs Poudre (0-2) at 5:30 PM

Legend (2-0) vs Columbine (0-2) at 5:30 PM

Roosevelt (1-0) vs Holy Family (0-0) at 6:00 PM

Skyview (1-0) vs Hinkley (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Canon City (0-1) vs Eagle Valley (2-0) at 6:00 PM

Roaring Fork (0-0) vs Yuma (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Rye (2-0) vs Monte Vista (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Center (0-1) vs Olathe (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Pueblo West (2-0) vs Pomona (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Cedaredge (1-0) vs Coal Ridge (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Lakin (0-0) vs Burlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Buena Vista (1-0) vs Platte Valley (0-2) at 6:00 PM

Montbello (0-1) vs Evergreen (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Loveland (1-1) vs Mountain View (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Longmont (0-1) vs Windsor (1-0) at 6:00 PM

George Washington (0-1) vs Harrison (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Gateway (0-1) vs Greeley West (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Mead (1-0) vs Frederick (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Pueblo South (0-1) vs Falcon (1-1) at 6:00 PM

Broomfield (1-0) vs Monarch (2-0) at 6:00 PM

Aurora Central (1-0) vs Highlands Ranch (2-0) at 6:00 PM

Brophy College Prep (0-1) vs Regis Jesuit (0-2) at 7:00 PM

Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

There are 8 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, September 6. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Montezuma-Cortez (1-0) vs Strasburg (1-0) at 9:00 AM

Castle View (0-1) vs Chaparral (0-2) at 11:00 AM

Highland (0-1) vs Platte Canyon (0-1) at 12:00 PM

Eaton (0-1) vs Pueblo Central (0-1) at 12:00 PM

Ellicott (1-0) vs Grand Valley (0-1) at 3:00 PM

Trinidad (0-2) vs Eaton (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Valor Christian (2-0) vs Faith Lutheran (0-2) at 7:00 PM

Green Mountain (0-1) vs Corona del Mar (2-0) at 8:00 PM

