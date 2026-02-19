South Dakota vs. Denver Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19

An big game in the Summit League is set to take place on Thursday night when the South Dakota Coyotes take on the Denver Pioneers.

Neither team is going to catch North Dakota State atop the conference standings, but vying for seeding ahead of the tournament is going to play a big role in their chances to make a postseason run.

South Dakota took down Denver in the first meeting between these two teams, winning by a score of 82-72 back on January 10. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's rematch.

South Dakota vs. Denver Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

South Dakota +6.5 (-110)

Denver -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

South Dakota +240

Denver -305

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

South Dakota vs. Denver How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 19

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: GSU Convocation Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Denver Betting Trends

South Dakota is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

South Dakota is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Summit League opponents

South Dakota is 13-3 straight up in its last 16 games vs. Denver

Denver is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games

The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

South Dakota vs. Denver Key Player to Watch

Carson Johnson, G - Denver Pioneers

Carson Johnson is leading Denver in points per game this season, averaging 19.5. Not only is he their primary scorer, but he's also leading the team in assists, averaging 3.0, meaning the Pioneers' offense goes through him. Denver is a 3-point shooting team, and he's the best on the roster, hitting his 3-point shots at a rate of 39.6%.

South Dakota vs. Denver Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the OVER. Denver ranks 78th in effective field goal percentage, but the Pioneers are one of the worst defensive teams in the country, ranking 359th in defensive efficiency. South Dakota isn't much better on the defensive side of the court, ranking 296th in defensive efficiency.

Where South Dakota can contribute to a high-scoring game is in its pace of play. The Coyotes rank 45th in the country in adjusted tempo, while Denver ranks in the top 150 in that metric as well, coming in at 140th.

There were 154 points in the first meeting between these two teams, but neither team could get much to drop from beyond the arc. With some better three-point shooting tonight, this game has a chance to soar over the total of 161.5.

Pick: OVER 161.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

