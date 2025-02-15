High School

Top 10 Colorado high school girls basketball freshman scorers

Springfield's Cobi Mackey leads all Colorado ninth-graders in scoring

Dylan Grausz

Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a NBA Wilson basketball on the Denver Nuggets bench of Ball Arena before a game against the Orlando Magic. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The regular season is nearing a close for high school teams all around Colorado, with the playoff push expected to intensify in the coming days. 

Here are the top 10 scoring Colorado freshman through games played on Feb. 13 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.

1. G Cobi Mackey, Springfield

In 17 games, she is averaging 18.1 points, with eight games of scoring 20 or more points. Scored a season-high of 28 points in a 64-44 win over Lone Star on Dec. 7. Springfield only has one regular season game left before playing in a tournament, facing Cheraw on Feb. 18.

2. G Izzy Ogdon, Conifer

In 19 games, the 5-foot-10 prospect is averaging 13.8 points, scoring over 20 points in four games. Scored a season high of 31 points in a 42-35 win over Alameda on Jan. 11. Conifer has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 road game against Bishop Machebeuf.

3. G Molly O'Neil, Akron

In 16 games, the 5-8 prospect is averaging 14.7 points and has scored 20 or more points in four games. She scored a season high of 28 points in a 66-39 win over Dayspring Christian Academy on Dec. 20. Akron has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 18 home game vs. Wray.

4. F Tinsley Aspromonte, Mancos

In 16 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 13.7 points and has scored 20 or more points in four games. Scored a season high of 23 points in a 63-40 loss to Nucla on Jan. 11. Mancos has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 home game vs. Ridgway.

5. G Jersey Speck, Springfield

In 17 games, she is averaging 13.4 points, scoring at least 20 points in four games. Scored a season-high of 21 in a 68-42 win over South Baca on Feb. 4.

6. F Reece Gilpatrick, Broomfield

In 19 games, the 6-4 prospect is averaging 13.2 points with two games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a season high of 23 in a 78-62 win over Mountain Vista on Dec. 12. Broomfield has three regular season games left before the playoffs, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Legacy.

7. G Cambria Seaman, Hi-Plains (Seibert)

In 16 games, she is averaging 12.5 points, with one 20 point game. In that game, she scored a season high of 26 points in a 46-35 win over Cheyenne Wells on Feb. 1. Hi-Plains has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 road game against Miami-Yoder.

8. G/F Jayda Rogers, Highlands Ranch

In 20 games, she is averaging 12.1 points, scoring 20 or more points twice. Scored a season high of 26 in a 66-22 win over Poudre in the first game of the season on Dec. 5. Highlands Ranch has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Rock Canyon.

9. G/F Bryla Bunting, Platte Valley (Kersey)

In 18 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 11.8 points, with one game of scoring 20 or more points. In that game, she scored a season high of 21 points in a 49-43 win over Bennett on Jan. 10. Platte Valley has two regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Brush.

10. G Lexie Lubbers, Wiley

In 13 games, she is averaging 11.8 points, with one game of scoring 20 points or more. In that game, she scored a season high of 20 in a 48-22 win over Deer Trail on Jan. 25. Wiley has four regular season games remaining, starting with a Feb. 18 road game against South Baca.

Dylan Grausz
