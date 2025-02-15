Top 10 Colorado high school girls basketball freshman scorers
The regular season is nearing a close for high school teams all around Colorado, with the playoff push expected to intensify in the coming days.
Here are the top 10 scoring Colorado freshman through games played on Feb. 13 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
1. G Cobi Mackey, Springfield
In 17 games, she is averaging 18.1 points, with eight games of scoring 20 or more points. Scored a season-high of 28 points in a 64-44 win over Lone Star on Dec. 7. Springfield only has one regular season game left before playing in a tournament, facing Cheraw on Feb. 18.
2. G Izzy Ogdon, Conifer
In 19 games, the 5-foot-10 prospect is averaging 13.8 points, scoring over 20 points in four games. Scored a season high of 31 points in a 42-35 win over Alameda on Jan. 11. Conifer has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 road game against Bishop Machebeuf.
3. G Molly O'Neil, Akron
In 16 games, the 5-8 prospect is averaging 14.7 points and has scored 20 or more points in four games. She scored a season high of 28 points in a 66-39 win over Dayspring Christian Academy on Dec. 20. Akron has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 18 home game vs. Wray.
4. F Tinsley Aspromonte, Mancos
In 16 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 13.7 points and has scored 20 or more points in four games. Scored a season high of 23 points in a 63-40 loss to Nucla on Jan. 11. Mancos has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 home game vs. Ridgway.
5. G Jersey Speck, Springfield
In 17 games, she is averaging 13.4 points, scoring at least 20 points in four games. Scored a season-high of 21 in a 68-42 win over South Baca on Feb. 4.
6. F Reece Gilpatrick, Broomfield
In 19 games, the 6-4 prospect is averaging 13.2 points with two games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a season high of 23 in a 78-62 win over Mountain Vista on Dec. 12. Broomfield has three regular season games left before the playoffs, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Legacy.
7. G Cambria Seaman, Hi-Plains (Seibert)
In 16 games, she is averaging 12.5 points, with one 20 point game. In that game, she scored a season high of 26 points in a 46-35 win over Cheyenne Wells on Feb. 1. Hi-Plains has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 15 road game against Miami-Yoder.
8. G/F Jayda Rogers, Highlands Ranch
In 20 games, she is averaging 12.1 points, scoring 20 or more points twice. Scored a season high of 26 in a 66-22 win over Poudre in the first game of the season on Dec. 5. Highlands Ranch has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Rock Canyon.
9. G/F Bryla Bunting, Platte Valley (Kersey)
In 18 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 11.8 points, with one game of scoring 20 or more points. In that game, she scored a season high of 21 points in a 49-43 win over Bennett on Jan. 10. Platte Valley has two regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Brush.
10. G Lexie Lubbers, Wiley
In 13 games, she is averaging 11.8 points, with one game of scoring 20 points or more. In that game, she scored a season high of 20 in a 48-22 win over Deer Trail on Jan. 25. Wiley has four regular season games remaining, starting with a Feb. 18 road game against South Baca.