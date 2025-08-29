Colquitt County at North Gwinnett: Live Score Updates from This Class of Georgia Powers - Aug. 29, 2025

High School

No. 18 Colquitt County will go on the road to challenge No. 13 North Gwinnett in a Georgia Top 25 showdown

North Gwinnett hosts Colquitt County in a battle of Top 25 Georgia high school football teams.
North Gwinnett hosts Colquitt County in a battle of Top 25 Georgia high school football teams. / Colin Hubbard

North Gwinnett, ranked No. 13 in this week's Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings, won a low scoring battle, 14-3, in this match-up last year, becoming the first team since 2017 to hold Colquitt County, ranked No. 18 this week, without a touchdown in a contest.

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this contest, as each had a bye last week. Colquitt Count defeated Benedictine, 27-24, in its opener, while North Gwinnett lost to No. 4 Douglas County, 21-7.

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.