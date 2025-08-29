Colquitt County at North Gwinnett: Live Score Updates from This Class of Georgia Powers - Aug. 29, 2025
No. 18 Colquitt County will go on the road to challenge No. 13 North Gwinnett in a Georgia Top 25 showdown
North Gwinnett, ranked No. 13 in this week's Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings, won a low scoring battle, 14-3, in this match-up last year, becoming the first team since 2017 to hold Colquitt County, ranked No. 18 this week, without a touchdown in a contest.
Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this contest, as each had a bye last week. Colquitt Count defeated Benedictine, 27-24, in its opener, while North Gwinnett lost to No. 4 Douglas County, 21-7.
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
