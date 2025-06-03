Connecticut high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 CIAC Regional and State matchups, game times
The Connecticut high school baseball state playoffs have reached the CIAC regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
CLASS L
June 3rd games
Brookfield vs. Woodstock Academy
Guilford vs. Notre Dame
Windsor vs. Cheney
Berlin vs. New Milford
CLASS LL
June 3rd games
Glastonbury vs. Ludlowe
Southington vs. Staples
Warde vs. New Canaan
Manchester vs. Maloney
CLASS M
June 3rd games
Suffield vs. New Fairfield
Ansonia vs. Bacon Academy
Stonington vs. Nonnewaug
Joel Barlow vs. Seymour
CLASS S
June 3rd games
St. Paul Catholic vs. Lakeview
Woodland Regional vs. Morgan
Valley Regional vs. Canton
East Catholic vs. Haddam-Killingworth
