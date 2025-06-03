High School

Connecticut high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 CIAC Regional and State matchups, game times

Connecticut state baseball state playoff action has moved to the regional rounds in all four classifications; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Andy Villamarzo

Killingly beats Rocky Hill 8-1 CIAC Class M second round baseball Dsc 2284
Killingly beats Rocky Hill 8-1 CIAC Class M second round baseball Dsc 2284 / [John Shishmanian/ NorwichBulletin.com] / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Connecticut high school baseball state playoffs have reached the CIAC regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Connecticut high school baseball post-season, bookmark our Connecticut high school baseball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

CLASS L

June 3rd games

Brookfield vs. Woodstock Academy

Guilford vs. Notre Dame

Windsor vs. Cheney

Berlin vs. New Milford

CLASS LL

June 3rd games

Glastonbury vs. Ludlowe

Southington vs. Staples

Warde vs. New Canaan

Manchester vs. Maloney

CLASS M

June 3rd games

Suffield vs. New Fairfield

Ansonia vs. Bacon Academy

Stonington vs. Nonnewaug

Joel Barlow vs. Seymour

CLASS S

June 3rd games

St. Paul Catholic vs. Lakeview

Woodland Regional vs. Morgan

Valley Regional vs. Canton

East Catholic vs. Haddam-Killingworth

