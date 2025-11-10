Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 10, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 10, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of November 10, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (8-0)
2. Hand (Madison, CT) (7-1)
3. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (7-0)
4. Law (Milford, CT) (7-1)
5. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (6-2)
6. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (6-3)
7. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (5-3)
8. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (5-3)
9. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
10. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (5-2)
11. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (4-4)
12. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (5-3)
13. Prince (Hartford, CT) (5-3)
14. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (4-4)
15. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (4-4)
16. Foran (Milford, CT) (3-5)
17. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-5)
18. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (3-5)
19. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-7)
20. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (2-6)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-8)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-7)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (8-0)
2. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (8-0)
3. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (6-1)
4. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (8-0)
5. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (7-1)
6. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (6-2)
7. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (5-3)
8. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (6-2)
9. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (6-2)
10. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (5-3)
11. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (4-3)
12. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (4-3)
13. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (4-4)
14. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-4)
15. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-4)
16. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (2-5)
17. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (2-6)
18. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (3-5)
19. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-5)
20. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (2-5)
21. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-6)
22. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-7)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (8-0)
2. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (7-1)
3. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (6-2)
4. Newington (Newington, CT) (6-2)
5. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (5-3)
6. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (6-2)
7. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (5-3)
8. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (4-4)
9. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (5-3)
10. Fitch (Groton, CT) (4-4)
11. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (2-6)
12. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (3-5)
13. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (4-4)
14. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (2-6)
15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-6)
16. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-7)
17. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (1-7)
18. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-7)
19. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (2-6)
20. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (1-8)
21. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-7)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-8)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (6-2)
2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (8-0)
3. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (6-2)
4. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (7-1)
5. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (7-1)
6. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (6-2)
7. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (6-1)
8. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (5-3)
9. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (5-3)
10. Branford (Branford, CT) (5-2)
11. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (4-4)
12. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (5-3)
13. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (4-4)
14. New London (New London, CT) (3-4)
15. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (3-4)
16. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (3-5)
17. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (2-6)
18. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-7)
19. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-7)
20. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-6)
21. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-6)
22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-7)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (7-1)
2. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (6-2)
3. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (6-2)
4. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-3)
5. Southington (Southington, CT) (5-3)
6. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (5-3)
7. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (5-3)
8. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (3-5)
9. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (4-5)
10. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (4-4)
11. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (3-5)
12. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (3-5)
13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (2-6)
14. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (2-6)
15. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-6)
16. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (2-6)
17. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (1-7)
18. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-8)
19. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (1-7)
20. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-7)
21. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (1-6)
22. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-7)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (8-0)
2. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (6-2)
3. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (6-2)
4. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (5-2)
5. Darien (Darien, CT) (6-2)
6. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (5-3)
7. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (6-2)
8. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (5-3)
9. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (5-3)
10. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (5-3)
11. Platt (Meriden, CT) (4-4)
12. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (3-5)
13. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (5-3)
14. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (4-4)
15. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (5-3)
16. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (5-3)
17. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (4-4)
18. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (3-5)
19. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (2-5)
20. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (3-5)
21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (3-5)
22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-5)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-6)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-7)