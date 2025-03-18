High School

Connecticut high school football: Bunnell announces 2025 schedule

Bulldogs have 10 games scheduled including against Masuk and New Canaan

Andy Villamarzo

NFA lineman Jasiyah Succes (50) forces Bunnell quarterback Steven Mendoza from the pocket.
NFA lineman Jasiyah Succes (50) forces Bunnell quarterback Steven Mendoza from the pocket. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bunnell Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including contests against Masuk and New Canaan.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bethel, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Pomperaug and against Stratford to end the season on Thanksgiving.

Below is the Bulldogs 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BUNNELL BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep 12: vs. Wethersfield

Sep. 19: at Masuk

Sep. 26: at New Canaan

Oct. 3: vs. Weston

Oct. 17: at Newtown

Oct. 24: at New Milford

Oct. 31: at Bethel

Nov. 7: vs. Pomperaug

Nov. 14: vs. New Fairfield

Nov. 27: vs. Stratford

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Connecticut