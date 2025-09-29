High School

Connecticut High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025

Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:

CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings

1. Killingly (3-0)

2. Hand (3-0)

3. Nonnewaug (3-0)

4. Bacon Academy (3-0)

5. Ellington (3-0)

6. New Fairfield (3-1)

7. Law (2-1)

8. Plainville (2-1)

9. Weston (2-1)

10. Waterford (2-1)

11. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (1-0)

12. Ledyard (2-1)

13. Prince (1-2)

14. Windham (1-2)

15. Bullard-Havens (1-2)

16. Joel Barlow (1-2)

17. O'Brien (2-1)

18. Rocky Hill (1-2)

19. Foran (1-2)

20. Granby Memorial (1-2)

21. Amistad (0-3)

22. RHAM (0-3)

CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings

1. Seymour (3-0)

2. Cromwell (3-0)

3. Woodland Regional (3-0)

4. Northwest Catholic (3-0)

5. Sheehan (2-1)

6. North Branford (2-1)

7. Valley Regional (2-0)

8. Griswold (2-1)

9. Stafford (2-1)

10. Haddam-Killingworth (2-1)

11. Ansonia (1-2)

12. Wolcott (2-1)

13. Oxford (1-2)

14. Stonington (1-2)

15. Bloomfield (1-2)

16. St. Paul Catholic (1-2)

17. East Catholic (1-2)

18. Coginchaug Regional (0-2)

19. Derby (1-2)

20. Capital Prep (0-2)

21. Montville (0-3)

22. Tolland (0-3)

CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings

1. Middletown (3-0)

2. Windsor (3-0)

3. Wilton (3-0)

4. Newington (3-0)

5. Torrington (2-1)

6. Fitch (2-1)

7. Plainfield (2-1)

8. Bunnell (2-1)

9. Thames River (1-2)

10. Stratford (2-1)

11. Bethel (1-2)

12. Masuk (1-2)

13. Lewis Mills (1-2)

14. New Milford (1-2)

15. Wethersfield (1-2)

16. Xavier (0-2)

17. Simsbury (0-3)

18. Bristol Central (0-3)

19. Cheney (0-3)

20. Bristol Eastern (0-3)

21. East Haven (0-3)

22. Vinal (0-3)

CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings

1. Branford (3-0)

2. Berlin (3-0)

3. Notre Dame Catholic (3-0)

4. Waterbury Career Academy (3-0)

5. Rockville (3-0)

6. St. Joseph (2-1)

7. East Lyme (2-1)

8. North Haven (2-1)

9. Brookfield (2-1)

10. Guilford (2-1)

11. Lyman Hall (2-2)

12. Holy Cross (2-1)

13. Platt Tech (1-1)

14. Coventry (1-2)

15. New London (1-2)

16. Edwin O. Smith (1-2)

17. Pomperaug (1-2)

18. Windsor Locks (0-2)

19. Avon (0-3)

20. Woodstock Academy (0-3)

21. Watertown (0-3)

22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (0-3)

CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings

1. Greenwich (3-0)

2. Fairfield Prep (2-1)

3. Staples (3-0)

4. Glastonbury (2-1)

5. New Britain (2-1)

6. Harding (2-1)

7. East Hartford (1-2)

8. West Haven (1-2)

9. Manchester (1-2)

10. Southington (1-2)

11. Danbury (1-2)

12. Trumbull (1-2)

13. Crosby (1-2)

14. Bridgeport Central (1-2)

15. Notre Dame (0-3)

16. Kennedy (0-3)

17. Stamford (0-3)

18. Norwich Free Academy (0-2)

19. Wilbur Cross (0-2)

20. Hamden (0-3)

21. McMahon (0-3)

22. Westhill (0-3)

CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings

1. New Canaan (3-0)

2. Maloney (3-0)

3. Warde (3-0)

4. Norwalk (2-1)

5. Ludlowe (3-0)

6. Ridgefield (2-1)

7. Darien (3-0)

8. Platt (2-1)

9. Cheshire (2-1)

10. Amity Regional (2-1)

11. Shelton (2-1)

12. Hall (2-1)

13. Enfield (2-1)

14. Weaver (1-1)

15. Wilcox RVT (2-1)

16. Newtown (1-2)

17. Farmington (1-2)

18. South Windsor (1-2)

19. Conard (1-2)

20. Hillhouse (1-1)

21. Abbott (1-2)

22. Bassick (1-2)

23. Wilby (1-2)

24. Naugatuck (0-3)

