Connecticut high school football: Darien announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2024 L state finalist Darien Blue Wave announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Wave will play a 10-game schedule, which will include contests against state powers Greenwich, Masuk and Staples
Among other teams on the 2025 slate schedule are Central, McMahon, Naugatuck, Ridgefield, St. Joseph's, Trumbull and against New Canaan on Thanksgiving.
Below is the Blue Wave's 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 DARIEN BLUE WAVE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep 12: vs. Naugatuck
Sep. 19: vs. McMahon
Sep. 26: at Masuk
Oct. 3: vs. Staples
Oct. 10: at Central
Oct. 24: at St. Joseph's
Oct. 31: vs. Trumbull (Halloween)
Nov. 7: vs. Ridgefield
Nov. 14: at Greenwich
Nov. 27: at New Canaan (Thanksgiving)
