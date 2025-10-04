High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

Naugatuck took down Gilbert on Friday night with a final score of 35-14.
Naugatuck took down Gilbert on Friday night with a final score of 35-14.

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 3, 2025

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

Ansonia 39, Torrington 0

Berlin 28, Wethersfield 7

Bloomfield 48, Avon 7

Branford 44, Wilbur Cross 0

Brookfield 47, Joel Barlow 13

Bunnell 50, Weston 0

CREC 34, Coventry 16

Crosby 22, St. Paul Catholic 0

Danbury 52, Warde 14

East Catholic 36, Tolland 16

Fairfield Prep 26, Shelton 14

Farmington 30, Bristol Eastern 6

Fitch 35, East Lyme 21

Guilford 51, Foran 6

Hand 32, Hamden 7

Hillhouse 40, Bassick 12

Killingly 62, New London 6

Law 28, Notre Dame 27

Lyman Hall 38, East Haven 12

Maloney 37, Manchester 14

Masuk 49, New Milford 7

Middletown 20, Newington 12

Naugatuck 35, Gilbert 14

New Britain 50, Enfield 15

Newtown 55, Stratford 0

North Branford 41, Haddam-Killingworth 28

North Haven 35, Cheshire 21

Northwest Catholic 20, Plainville 13

Norwich Free Academy 47, Harding 12

Notre Dame Catholic 43, New Fairfield 26

Pomperaug 50, Bethel 33

Rockville 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 6

Rocky Hill 22, Lewis Mills 8

Sheehan 35, Amity Regional 13

Stonington 37, Windham 0

Valley Regional 43, Capital Prep 6

Waterbury Career Academy 47, Kennedy 19

Waterford 21, Plainfield 14

Weaver 25, Coginchaug Regional 22

West Haven 41, Xavier 14

Windsor 42, Bristol Central 0

Wolcott 36, Derby 0

Woodland Regional 50, Watertown 7

Robin Erickson
