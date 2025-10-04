Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.
Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 3, 2025
Ansonia 39, Torrington 0
Berlin 28, Wethersfield 7
Bloomfield 48, Avon 7
Branford 44, Wilbur Cross 0
Brookfield 47, Joel Barlow 13
Bunnell 50, Weston 0
CREC 34, Coventry 16
Crosby 22, St. Paul Catholic 0
Danbury 52, Warde 14
East Catholic 36, Tolland 16
Fairfield Prep 26, Shelton 14
Farmington 30, Bristol Eastern 6
Fitch 35, East Lyme 21
Guilford 51, Foran 6
Hand 32, Hamden 7
Hillhouse 40, Bassick 12
Killingly 62, New London 6
Law 28, Notre Dame 27
Lyman Hall 38, East Haven 12
Maloney 37, Manchester 14
Masuk 49, New Milford 7
Middletown 20, Newington 12
Naugatuck 35, Gilbert 14
New Britain 50, Enfield 15
Newtown 55, Stratford 0
North Branford 41, Haddam-Killingworth 28
North Haven 35, Cheshire 21
Northwest Catholic 20, Plainville 13
Norwich Free Academy 47, Harding 12
Notre Dame Catholic 43, New Fairfield 26
Pomperaug 50, Bethel 33
Rockville 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 6
Rocky Hill 22, Lewis Mills 8
Sheehan 35, Amity Regional 13
Stonington 37, Windham 0
Valley Regional 43, Capital Prep 6
Waterbury Career Academy 47, Kennedy 19
Waterford 21, Plainfield 14
Weaver 25, Coginchaug Regional 22
West Haven 41, Xavier 14
Windsor 42, Bristol Central 0
Wolcott 36, Derby 0
Woodland Regional 50, Watertown 7