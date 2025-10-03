Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 3, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, October 3, including four games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Killingly travels to take on New London. Meanwhile, No. 8 Hand faces Hamden as the Tigers look to stay undefeated.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3
With six games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Cheshire taking on North Haven. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 12 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 9 West Haven taking on Xavier. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 20 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 8 Hand taking on Hamden. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 10 Windsor taking on Bristol Central. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 16 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Waterford taking on Plainfield. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Edwin O. Smith taking on RHAM. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
