Connecticut high school football: Ridgefield announces 2025 schedule

The Tigers have 10 games scheduled including against 2024 L state finalist Darien, Bridgeport Central, Brien McMahon, New Canaan and St. Joseph's Regional

Andy Villamarzo

A high school football helmet sits on a field.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Ridgefield Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play a 10-game schedule, which will include five notable contests against 2024 L state finalist Darien, Bridgeport Central, Brien McMahon, New Canaan and St. Joseph's Regional.

Among other teams on the Tigers' 2025 slate schedule are Danbury, Hamden, Norwalk, Platt and at home against Stamford a couple weeks before a Thanksgiving meeting with Danbury.

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced at a later date. 

2025 RIDGEFIELD TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Week 1: at Platt

Week 2: at New Canaan

Week 3: vs. Hamden

Week 4: at Norwalk

Week 5: vs. St. Joseph's Regional

Week 6: vs. Bridgeport Central

Week 7: vs. Brien McMahon

Week 8: at Darien

Week 9: vs. Stamford

Week 10: at Danbury

Andy Villamarzo
