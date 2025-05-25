Connecticut high school football: Ridgefield announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Ridgefield Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play a 10-game schedule, which will include five notable contests against 2024 L state finalist Darien, Bridgeport Central, Brien McMahon, New Canaan and St. Joseph's Regional.
Among other teams on the Tigers' 2025 slate schedule are Danbury, Hamden, Norwalk, Platt and at home against Stamford a couple weeks before a Thanksgiving meeting with Danbury.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 RIDGEFIELD TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Week 1: at Platt
Week 2: at New Canaan
Week 3: vs. Hamden
Week 4: at Norwalk
Week 5: vs. St. Joseph's Regional
Week 6: vs. Bridgeport Central
Week 7: vs. Brien McMahon
Week 8: at Darien
Week 9: vs. Stamford
Week 10: at Danbury
