Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - December 13, 2025
There are six games scheduled across Connecticut on Saturday, December 13, with all six games featuring statewide top 10 teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Connecticut's top-ranked teams in the state for their given classification, including No. 1 New Canaan taking on No. 10 Cheshire in the Class L final. Later, No. 5 Greenwich faces off against Southington at 7:00 p.m.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, December 13
With six games featuring ranked teams, this Saturday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into the championship weekend.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Saturday, December 13, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on No. 10 Cheshire. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Saturday, December 13, highlighted by No. 6 Greenwich taking on Southington. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class LL scoreboard
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Saturday, December 13, kicking off with No. 8 Berlin taking on Brookfield. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class M scoreboard
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Saturday, December 13, kicking off with Bunnell taking on No. 6 Windsor. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class MM scoreboard
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Saturday, December 13, kicking off with Northwest Catholic taking on No. 9 Sheehan. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class S scoreboard
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule -Saturday, December 13
There is only one game scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Saturday, December 13, kicking off with No. 3 Killingly taking on No. 7 Hand. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class SS scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.