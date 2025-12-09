Connecticut High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 9, 2025)
The Connecticut high school football postseason continues to roll on.
High School on SI’s 12th week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (12-0)
The top-seeded Rams face third-seeded Cheshire in the CIAC Class L championship game following victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)
The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (12-0)
The top-seeded Trailblazers go up against second-seeded Hand in the CIAC Class SS title game. Killingly beat Ellington and Ledyard to reach the championship.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)
The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.
Previous rank: 4
5. Greenwich (10-2)
The third-seeded Cardinals beat Staples and Fairfield Prep to reach the CIAC Class LL title game.
Previous rank: 6
6. Windsor (11-1)
The top-seeded Warriors knocked off Plainfield and Newington to punch their ticket to the CIAC Class MM title game.
Previous rank: 7
7. Hand HS (11-1)
The second-seeded Tigers take on Killingly in the CIAC Class SS championship game.
Previous rank: 8
8. Berlin (12-0)
The second-seeded Redcoats will face fifth-seeded Brookfield in the CIAC Class M title game.
Previous rank: None
9. Sheehan (10-2)
The Titans will be pitted against sixth-seeded Northwest Catholic in the CIAC Class S championship game this weekend.
Previous rank: None
10. Cheshire (9-3)
The Rams face top-seeded New Canaan in the CIAC Class L title game. Cheshire beat Ludlowe and Ridgefield to reach the championship.
Previous rank: None
Previous rank: St. Joseph (9-3), Wilton (10-3), Fairfield Prep (10-3).
