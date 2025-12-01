High School

Connecticut High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 1, 2025)

The CIAC playoffs get underway this week in the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

New Canaan football continues to hold onto the top spot in the Connecticut state rankings as they head into the CIAC playoffs.
New Canaan football continues to hold onto the top spot in the Connecticut state rankings as they head into the CIAC playoffs. / Bill Berg

The Connecticut high school football postseason begins this week.

High School on SI’s 11th week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (10-0)

The top-seeded Rams face eighth-seeded Darien in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)

The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (10-0)

The top-seeded Trailblazers go up against eighth-seeded Ellington in the CIAC Class SS quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)

The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.

Previous rank: 4

5. St. Joseph (8-2)

The top-seeded Cadets host eighth-seeded Waterbury Career Academy in the CIAC Class M quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Greenwich (8-2)

The third-seeded Cardinals will be pitted against sixth-seeded Staples in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Windsor (9-1)

The top-seeded Warriors will face eighth-seeded Plainfield in the CIAC Class MM quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Hand HS (9-1)

The second-seeded Tigers go up against seventh-seeded Waterford in the CIAC Class SS quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Wilton (9-1)

The second-seeded Warriors take on seventh-seeded Torrington on Wednesday in the CIAC Class MM quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 9

10. Fairfield Prep (8-2)

The second-seeded Jesuits will meet seventh-seeded Danbury in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals on Wednesday at Fairfield University.

Previous rank: 10

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut