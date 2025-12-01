Connecticut High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 1, 2025)
The Connecticut high school football postseason begins this week.
High School on SI’s 11th week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (10-0)
The top-seeded Rams face eighth-seeded Darien in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)
The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (10-0)
The top-seeded Trailblazers go up against eighth-seeded Ellington in the CIAC Class SS quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)
The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.
Previous rank: 4
5. St. Joseph (8-2)
The top-seeded Cadets host eighth-seeded Waterbury Career Academy in the CIAC Class M quarterfinal round on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Greenwich (8-2)
The third-seeded Cardinals will be pitted against sixth-seeded Staples in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Windsor (9-1)
The top-seeded Warriors will face eighth-seeded Plainfield in the CIAC Class MM quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Hand HS (9-1)
The second-seeded Tigers go up against seventh-seeded Waterford in the CIAC Class SS quarterfinal round on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Wilton (9-1)
The second-seeded Warriors take on seventh-seeded Torrington on Wednesday in the CIAC Class MM quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 9
10. Fairfield Prep (8-2)
The second-seeded Jesuits will meet seventh-seeded Danbury in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals on Wednesday at Fairfield University.
Previous rank: 10
