Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - December 8, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across Connecticut on Monday, December 8, including seven games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams looking to advance onto the state final for their given classification including No. 1 New Canaan taking on Weaver. Meanwhile, Newington faces off against No. 7 Windsor in a Class MM matchup.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Monday, December 8
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this Monday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into the semifinals.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Monday, December 8, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on Weaver. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Monday, December 8, highlighted by No. 6 Greenwich taking on No. 10 Fairfield Prep. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Monday, December 8, kicking off with Berlin taking on Holy Cross. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Monday, December 8, kicking off with No. 9 Wilton taking on Bunnell. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Monday, December 8, kicking off with Ansonia taking on Northwest Catholic. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule -Monday, December 8
There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Monday, December 8, kicking off with Killingly taking on Ledyard. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
