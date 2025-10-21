High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025

This week’s rankings out of the Constitution State remained unchanged

Kevin L. Smith

The Killingly football team continues to be one of High School on SI's top five teams. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connecticut high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.

Here are High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Constitution State:

1. New Canaan (5-0)

The Rams host Greenwich on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (6-0)

The Winged Beavers beat The Taft School, 28-14. AOF faces Dexter Southfield on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Greenwich (5-0)

The Cardinals face New Canaan on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (4-2)

The Wild Boars beat The Hotchkiss School, 30-13. CRH takes on Loomis Chaffee this weekend. 

Previous rank: 4

5. Killingly (5-0)

The Trailblazers knocked off Masuk, 42-7. Killingly hosts Fitch on Thursday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Windsor (5-0)

The Warriors host Conard on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Wilton (5-0)

The Warriors hit the road on Friday to face Stamford.

Previous rank: 7

8. Staples (4-1)

The Wreckers go up against Warde on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Darien (4-1)

The Blue Wave will take on St. Joseph this Saturday.

Previous rank: 9

10. Fairfield Prep (5-1)

The Jesuits have now won five in a row following a 25-6 triumph over Maloney. After a bye week, Fairfield faces North Haven on Halloween.

Previous rank: 10

