Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
Connecticut high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.
Here are High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Constitution State:
1. New Canaan (5-0)
The Rams host Greenwich on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (6-0)
The Winged Beavers beat The Taft School, 28-14. AOF faces Dexter Southfield on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Greenwich (5-0)
The Cardinals face New Canaan on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (4-2)
The Wild Boars beat The Hotchkiss School, 30-13. CRH takes on Loomis Chaffee this weekend.
Previous rank: 4
5. Killingly (5-0)
The Trailblazers knocked off Masuk, 42-7. Killingly hosts Fitch on Thursday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Windsor (5-0)
The Warriors host Conard on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Wilton (5-0)
The Warriors hit the road on Friday to face Stamford.
Previous rank: 7
8. Staples (4-1)
The Wreckers go up against Warde on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Darien (4-1)
The Blue Wave will take on St. Joseph this Saturday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Fairfield Prep (5-1)
The Jesuits have now won five in a row following a 25-6 triumph over Maloney. After a bye week, Fairfield faces North Haven on Halloween.
Previous rank: 10
