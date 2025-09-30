Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
Connecticut high school football recently concluded another week of the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Constitution State:
1. New Canaan (3-0)
The Rams defeated Bunnell over the weekend. New Canaan will face St. Joseph on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Choate Rosemary Hall (2-1)
The Wild Boars blanked Kent School, 35-0, this past Saturday. This upcoming Saturday, CRH hosts Avon Old Farms.
Previous rank: 2
3. Greenwich (3-0)
The Cardinals knocked off Notre Dame, 38-7. The team hosts Westhill on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Avon Old Farms (3-0)
The Beavers cruised to a 48-14 victory over the Knights of Buckingham Browne & Nichols. Avon faces Choate Rosemary Hall this weekend.
Previous rank: 4
5. Killingly (3-0)
The Trailblazers took down Law High School by a 49-21 score. Killingly goes up against New London on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
6. Staples (3-0)
The Wreckers squeezed out a 35-34 win over West Haven last Friday. Staples will now prepare for a road contest against Darien on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Darien (3-0)
The Blue Wave slipped past Masuk for a 28-21 victory this past Friday. Darien hosts Staples on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
8. Daniel Hand HS (3-0)
The Tigers clawed to a 38-7 triumph against Brookfield over the weekend. Hand faces Hamden on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
9. West Haven (2-1)
The Blue Devils will look to shake off a tough loss to Staples with a home game against Xavier on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Windsor (3-0)
The Warriors entered the rankings for the first time following a 34-31 victory over Newtown. Windsor goes up against Bristol Central on Friday.
Previous rank: None
