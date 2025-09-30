High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

One new team from the Constitution State entered this week’s rankings

Kevin L. Smith

The Avon Old Farms football team during the 2025 season.
The Avon Old Farms football team during the 2025 season. / Jim Stout

Connecticut high school football recently concluded another week of the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Constitution State:

1. New Canaan (3-0)

The Rams defeated Bunnell over the weekend. New Canaan will face St. Joseph on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Choate Rosemary Hall (2-1)

The Wild Boars blanked Kent School, 35-0, this past Saturday. This upcoming Saturday, CRH hosts Avon Old Farms.

Previous rank: 2

3. Greenwich (3-0)

The Cardinals knocked off Notre Dame, 38-7. The team hosts Westhill on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Avon Old Farms (3-0)

The Beavers cruised to a 48-14 victory over the Knights of Buckingham Browne & Nichols. Avon faces Choate Rosemary Hall this weekend.

Previous rank: 4

5. Killingly (3-0)

The Trailblazers took down Law High School by a 49-21 score. Killingly goes up against New London on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

6. Staples (3-0)

The Wreckers squeezed out a 35-34 win over West Haven last Friday. Staples will now prepare for a road contest against Darien on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Darien (3-0)

The Blue Wave slipped past Masuk for a 28-21 victory this past Friday. Darien hosts Staples on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

8. Daniel Hand HS (3-0)

The Tigers clawed to a 38-7 triumph against Brookfield over the weekend. Hand faces Hamden on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

9. West Haven (2-1)

The Blue Devils will look to shake off a tough loss to Staples with a home game against Xavier on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

10. Windsor (3-0)

The Warriors entered the rankings for the first time following a 34-31 victory over Newtown. Windsor goes up against Bristol Central on Friday.

Previous rank: None

