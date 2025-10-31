Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 31, 2025

High School

Platt Tech hosts Wilcox RVT on Friday night in a Class L matchup.
There are 18 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, October 31, including two games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Windsor hosts Simsbury as the Warriors look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 9 Fairfield Prep travels to take on North Haven.

Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31

With two games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.

CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 6 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 6 Windsor taking on Simsbury. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 3 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 9 Fairfield Prep taking on North Haven. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 8 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Wilcox RVT taking on Platt Tech. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 8 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, October 31, kicking off with New Milford taking on Joel Barlow. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 6 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Stafford taking on Sports & Medical Sciences Academy. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 5 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, October 31, kicking off with New London taking on Windham. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.

