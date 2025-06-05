High School

Connecticut high school football: Southington announces 2025 schedule

The Blue Knights have 10 games scheduled including against Glastonbury, Manchester, New Britain, St. Joseph and Windsor

Andy Villamarzo

Southington Blue Knights Football
Southington Blue Knights Football / Courtesy of Southington Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Southington Blue Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Knights will play a 10-game schedule, which will include five notable contests against Glastonbury, Manchester, New Britain, St. Joseph and Windsor.

Among other teams on the Blue Knights' 2025 slate schedule are Hall, Maloney, McMahon and on the road against Platt.

Below is the Blue Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced at a later date. 

2025 SOUTHINGTON BLUE KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep. 12: vs. McMahon

Sep. 19: vs. Glastonbury

Sep. 26: at St. Joseph

Oct. 3: vs. Hall

Oct. 10: vs. New Britain

Oct. 24: vs. Manchester

Oct. 30: at Platt

Nov. 7: at Windsor

Nov. 14: at Maloney

Nov. 27: TBD

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

