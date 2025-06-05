Connecticut high school football: Southington announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Southington Blue Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Knights will play a 10-game schedule, which will include five notable contests against Glastonbury, Manchester, New Britain, St. Joseph and Windsor.
Among other teams on the Blue Knights' 2025 slate schedule are Hall, Maloney, McMahon and on the road against Platt.
Below is the Blue Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 SOUTHINGTON BLUE KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 12: vs. McMahon
Sep. 19: vs. Glastonbury
Sep. 26: at St. Joseph
Oct. 3: vs. Hall
Oct. 10: vs. New Britain
Oct. 24: vs. Manchester
Oct. 30: at Platt
Nov. 7: at Windsor
Nov. 14: at Maloney
Nov. 27: TBD
