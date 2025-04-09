High School

Connecticut high school football: Staples announces 2025 schedule

The 2023 LL state champions have 10 games scheduled including against state powers Greenwich and New Canaan

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 2023 LL state champion Staples Wreckers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wreckers will play a 10-game schedule, which will include contests against state powers Greenwich and New Canaan.

Among other teams on the 2025 slate schedule are Darien, Glastonbury, Ludlowe, Stamford, St. Joseph's, Warde, West Haven and against Wilton in mid-October.

Below is the Wreckers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date. 

2025 STAPLES WRECKERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep 12: at Glastonbury

Sep. 19: vs. Stamford

Sep. 26: vs. West Haven

Oct. 3: at Darien

Oct. 10: vs. Wilton

Oct. 24: at Warde

Oct. 31: vs. St. Joseph's (Halloween)

Nov. 7: vs. New Canaan

Nov. 14: at Ludlowe

Nov. 27: at Greenwich (Thanksgiving)

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

