Connecticut high school football: Staples announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2023 LL state champion Staples Wreckers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wreckers will play a 10-game schedule, which will include contests against state powers Greenwich and New Canaan.
Among other teams on the 2025 slate schedule are Darien, Glastonbury, Ludlowe, Stamford, St. Joseph's, Warde, West Haven and against Wilton in mid-October.
Below is the Wreckers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 STAPLES WRECKERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep 12: at Glastonbury
Sep. 19: vs. Stamford
Sep. 26: vs. West Haven
Oct. 3: at Darien
Oct. 10: vs. Wilton
Oct. 24: at Warde
Oct. 31: vs. St. Joseph's (Halloween)
Nov. 7: vs. New Canaan
Nov. 14: at Ludlowe
Nov. 27: at Greenwich (Thanksgiving)
