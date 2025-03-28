High School

Connecticut high school football: Wilton announces 2025 schedule

Warriors have 10 games scheduled including against Greenwich and Staples

Andy Villamarzo

Wilton recently released its 2025 high school football schedule
Wilton recently released its 2025 high school football schedule / Courtesy of Wilton Warriors Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Wilton Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including contests against state powers Greenwich and Staples.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bethel, Cheshire, Ludlowe, Stamford, Trumbull, St. Joseph's, Warde and against Hillhouse to end the season.

Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WILTON WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep 12: vs. Bethel

Sep. 19: at Trumbull

Sep. 26: at Cheshire

Oct. 4: vs. Ludlowe

Oct. 10: at Staples

Oct. 24: at Stamford

Oct. 31: at Warde

Nov. 7: vs. Greenwich

Nov. 14: vs. St. Joseph's

Nov. 21: vs. Hillhouse

Published
