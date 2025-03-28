Connecticut high school football: Wilton announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Wilton Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including contests against state powers Greenwich and Staples.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bethel, Cheshire, Ludlowe, Stamford, Trumbull, St. Joseph's, Warde and against Hillhouse to end the season.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WILTON WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep 12: vs. Bethel
Sep. 19: at Trumbull
Sep. 26: at Cheshire
Oct. 4: vs. Ludlowe
Oct. 10: at Staples
Oct. 24: at Stamford
Oct. 31: at Warde
Nov. 7: vs. Greenwich
Nov. 14: vs. St. Joseph's
Nov. 21: vs. Hillhouse
