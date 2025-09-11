High School

East Catholic’s Joey Montalvo Voted High School on SI’s Top Receiver in Connecticut

Montalvo is a senior for the Eagles this season

Kevin L. Smith

East Catholic High School Athletics

Joey Montalvo, a senior at East Catholic High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top receiver in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.

Montalvo received 47.75% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

A Division I prospect, Montalvo finished with 1,548 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, four rushing scores, three kick return TDs and a passing TD for the Eagles last year. On defense, he had 56 tackles and four interceptions.

East Catholic went 9-2 in 2024. The team opens its 2025 campaign against Woodland Regional on Friday.

