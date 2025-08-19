Vote: Who is the Top Returning Receiver in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen, the best linebackers, the best defensive backs, the best quarterbacks and the best running backs.
Now, it’s time to switch to the other side of the ball and start by highlighting the best receivers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Micheal Ahoua, Avon Old Farms, senior
Ahoua, a 6-foot-4 receiver who transferred to AOF from Torrington in the spring, is a Division I prospect.
Joey Baker, Edwin O. Smith, senior
Baker had 64 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Panthers. He also had 54 tackles as a defensive back.
Kayden Davis, Northwest Catholic, senior
Davis recorded 65 catches, 1,401 yards and 17 TDs last year for the Lions. On defense, Davis racked up 92 tackles, five interceptions, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Thomas Herget, Darien, senior
As a tight end, Herget had 48 receptions for 658 yards and eight TDs for the Blue Wave in 2024. He also chipped in a couple of rushing scores.
DJ Biggins, Kingswood-Oxford, senior
Biggins recorded 49 receptions for 871 yards and eight TDs for the Wyverns last year. Biggins also had 34 tackles, three INTs, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery on defense.
Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, senior
Esposito, last season’s MaxPreps Connecticut Player of the Year and a future Division I athlete, had 1,217 total yards, 14 receiving TDs and six rushing scores for the Rams.
Greg Ferraro, North Branford, senior
Ferraro finished with 42 receptions for 701 yards and six TDs, along with 933 all-purpose yards for the Thunderbirds in 2024. On defense, Ferraro had 71 tackles, two INTs and two fumble recoveries.
Dae’sean Graves, Holy Cross, junior
Graves had 1,215 receiving yards, 18 TDs and 1,403 all-purpose yards for the Crusaders last year. Graves recorded 38 tackles, three INTs, two pass deflections and a caused fumble on defense.
Grady Marks, Newtown, senior
Marks is an efficient 6-foot-4 receiver for the Nighthawks.
Joey Montalvo, East Catholic, senior
Montalvo, a Division I prospect, finished with 1,548 receiving yards and 21 TDs, four rushing scores, three kick return TDs and a passing TD for the Eagles in 2024. On defense, he had 56 tackles and four INTs.
Joshua Myers, Waterbury Career Academy, senior
Myers finished with 50 catches for 1,126 yards and 11 TDs last year for the Spartans.
Brayden O’Connor, Tolland, senior
O’Connor, a CCC all-conference nod, had 41 receptions, seven TDs and 925 all-purpose yards for the Eagles last year. O’Connor also had six INTs and 34 tackles on defense.
Maddox Parsons, Weston, senior
Parsons finished with 44 receptions, 607 yards and nine TDs for the Trojans in 2024. He also had 26 tackles and two pass deflections on defense.
Cayden Simonds-Gaskin, New London, junior
Simonds-Gaskin recorded close to 800 receiving yards for the Whalers last year.
Jesus Vasquez, Platt, senior
Vasquez capped his 2024 season with 44 receptions, 800 yards and seven TDs for the Panthers.
