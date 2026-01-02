Coaches announced for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Coaches for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl were officially announced on Friday.
The annual bowl game, a prestigious event that showcases 100 high school football all-stars throughout the country, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and be televised on NBC/Peacock.
Cdr. Tyree Barnes and Lt. Cameron Kinley will be the honorary coaches for the West and East squads, respectively.
“These individuals have been selected for their outstanding service, leadership and dedication,” according to a release.
Rosters for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl can be found here. The coaches selected for the game are as follows:
East
Head coach: Mike Smith, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Coaching Staff
Darryl Brown, Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.)
Gene Delle Donne, Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
Ben Hammer, Lely High School (Naples, Fla.)
Adam Hastings, Indian Land High School (Lancaster, S.C.)
Jeff Moore, Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.)
Daryl Porter, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Montrey Wright, Deptford High School (Deptford, N.J.)
Christopher Nendrick (Naperville, Ill.) (Nendrick will serve as a kicking and punting assistant for both teams)
West
Head coach: Claude Mathis, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Texas)
Coaching staff
Robert Bowen, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Texas)
Brian Cooney, Oswego High School (Oswego, Ill.)
Chris Goffer, Kenwood Academy (Chicago, Ill.)
Jason Jewell, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Eddie Salas, Harlan High School (San Antonio, Texas)
Kerry Sweeny, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Texas)
Chad Zenner, Harper High School (Harper, Texas)
Christopher Nendrick (Naperville, Ill.)
