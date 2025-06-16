Final Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (6/15/2025)
The Connecticut high school softball season has come to a close as the CIAC postseason finished up this past weekend in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Taking over the top spot in this week's final rankings is the undefeated Foran Lions, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Many teams took part in the CIAC state championships and now that they have wrapped up, we roll out our last list.
Besides Foran, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our final set of Connecticut high school softball Power 10 rankings, as we see it.
Final Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (6/15/2025)
1. Foran (28-0)
Well look who leapfrogs the previously undefeated Woodland Regional Hawks. ...Foran did so by winning the Class M state title in dramatic fashion, receiving the pitching performance of a lifetime from Abigail Corris, who struck out 32 batters in the victory. We feel this ranking is well deserved.
2. Masuk (29-1)
The Panthers were inching themselves closer and closer to reclaiming the No. 1 spot a few weeks ago and nearly did so at the very end. Masuk for the seventh straight time claimed the Class L state championship and did so with a 3-1 win over Waterford.
3. Woodland Regional (29-1)
It was a magical season for the Hawks all the way up until the Class M state championship against an undefeated Foran Lions bunch. With arguably one of the top pitching matchups in all of New England taking place, it would go in the Lions' favor in a 13-inning affair.
4. Cheshire (24-3)
A 3-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago brought the Rams to the third spot in the rankings then. Only other losses this season is a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked, and undefeated Foran (see No. 1). The Rams were crowned Class LL state champions when they upended Ridgefield, 2-0, this past weekend.
5. Waterford (20-6)
Though Waterford wasn't in our rankings back on June 4th, they sneak in here at the end after a 3-1 loss to Masuk in the Class L state championship game. Defeating a very good Ellington squad en route to reaching the title game was pretty impressive.
6. Ellington (21-4)
The Knights featured one of the state's top pitchers in Camryn Fisher (Appalachian State commitment), who had a 19-1 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 374 strikeouts heading into the CIAC playoffs. Ellington's season came to an end in a 1-0 loss to Waterford.
7. St. Joseph Regional (23-4)
The Cadets re-entered the rankings once again after they upended New Canaan a few weeks ago. They came just a play away from knocking Masuk out of the Class L playoffs, but came up short in a 2-1 decision.
8. North Branford (27-1)
North Branford for the first time in program history get to claim the title of state champions. The Thunderbirds took down St. Paul in a 4-2 victory, taking home the Class S title.
9. Brookfield (20-5)
The Bobcats handed Masuk its only loss of the season and though they fell to St. Joseph in the Class postseason, Brookfield still proved to us that they're a Top 10 team in Connecticut.
10. Ridgefield (16-11)
Taking the final spot in our last Connecticut high school softball are the Tigers, who fell 2-0 against Cheshire in the Class LL state championship game.
More From Connecticut High School On SI
Follow High School On SI Connecticut throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi