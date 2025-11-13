Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 13-15, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 13 through November 15, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 3 Killingly travels to Waterford to take on the Lancers. Meanwhile, No. 6 Windsor faces off against East Hartford.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 13, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, November 13, kicking off with Plainville taking on East Catholic. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Plainville (5-3) vs East Catholic (4-4) - 6:30 PM
RHAM (0-8) vs Wethersfield (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 3 Killingly taking on Waterford. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bacon Academy (4-4) vs Nonnewaug (7-0) - 5:00 PM
Fitch (4-4) vs New London (3-4) - 5:00 PM
Platt Tech (5-3) vs Vinal (0-8) - 6:00 PM
Killingly (8-0) vs Waterford (5-3) - 6:00 PM
Stonington (4-4) vs Ledyard (6-2) - 6:00 PM
Amistad (0-7) vs Plainfield (5-3) - 6:00 PM
Watertown (1-7) vs Oxford (4-4) - 6:00 PM
New Britain (7-1) vs Manchester (2-6) - 6:00 PM
Weaver (5-2) vs CREC (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Woodstock Academy (2-6) vs Montville (2-6) - 6:00 PM
Bullard-Havens (3-5) vs Cheney (4-4) - 6:00 PM
Notre Dame (4-5) vs Hillhouse (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Farmington (3-5) vs Middletown (6-2) - 6:00 PM
North Haven (4-4) vs Hamden (2-6) - 6:00 PM
Law (7-1) vs Fairfield Prep (6-2) - 6:00 PM
Windsor (7-1) vs East Hartford (1-7) - 6:00 PM
Berlin (8-0) vs Edwin O. Smith (3-5) - 6:00 PM
North Branford (6-1) vs Windsor Locks (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Brookfield (6-2) vs Weston (3-5) - 6:30 PM
St. Paul Catholic (2-5) vs Wolcott (3-5) - 6:30 PM
Windham (1-7) vs Norwich Free Academy (4-4) - 6:30 PM
Shelton (3-5) vs Sheehan (6-2) - 6:30 PM
Morgan (0-7) vs Granby Memorial (5-3) - 6:30 PM
Coventry (1-6) vs Haddam-Killingworth (5-3) - 6:30 PM
Griswold (6-2) vs East Lyme (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Maloney (5-3) vs Southington (5-3) - 6:30 PM
Hall (3-5) vs Platt (4-4) - 6:30 PM
Bristol Central (2-6) vs Simsbury (1-7) - 6:30 PM
Rockville (6-1) vs Cromwell (8-0) - 6:30 PM
South Windsor (6-2) vs Glastonbury (5-3) - 6:30 PM
Capital Prep (0-6) vs Ellington (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Tolland (1-7) vs Bloomfield (6-2) - 6:30 PM
Avon (1-7) vs Rocky Hill (4-4) - 6:30 PM
Stratford (3-5) vs New Milford (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Lyman Hall (7-1) vs Guilford (7-1) - 7:00 PM
West Haven (3-5) vs Hand (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Waterbury Career Academy (6-2) vs Seymour (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Pomperaug (4-4) vs Masuk (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Torrington (5-3) vs Naugatuck (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (1-7) vs Woodland Regional (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Xavier (2-6) vs Harding (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Enfield (4-4) vs Conard (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Amity Regional (5-3) vs Cheshire (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Ansonia (5-3) vs Derby (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Bassick (2-6) vs Branford (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15, 2025
There are 6 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 15, kicking off with Wilby taking on Crosby. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Wilby (1-7) vs Crosby (3-5) - 11:00 AM
Northwest Catholic (7-1) vs Lewis Mills (1-7) - 12:00 PM
Prince (5-3) vs O'Brien (2-6) - 12:30 PM
Holy Cross (5-3) vs Gilbert (4-4) - 1:00 PM
Newington (6-2) vs Bristol Eastern (1-7) - 1:00 PM
Wilbur Cross (1-6) vs Abbott (5-3) - 1:00 PM
