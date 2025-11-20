Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 20-22, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 20 through November 22, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as Bloomfield travels to take on No. 8 Windsor at 6:00 p.m. Later, No. 5 Wilton takes on Hillhouse as the Warriors look to pick up another win.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, November 20, kicking off with Valley Regional taking on Coventry. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Valley Regional (5-3) vs Coventry (1-7) at 6:30 PM
Bassick (2-7) vs East Haven (1-8) at 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 5 Wilton taking on Hillhouse. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wilcox RVT (6-3) vs Vinal (0-9) at 6:00 PM
Foran (3-5) vs Wilbur Cross (1-7) at 6:00 PM
Wilcox RVT (6-3) vs Varsity Opponent (2-17) at 6:00 PM
Ellington (6-2) vs Weaver (6-2) at 6:00 PM
Bloomfield (7-2) vs Windsor (8-1) at 6:00 PM
Manchester (2-7) vs East Hartford (1-8) at 6:00 PM
Middletown (7-2) vs Berlin (9-0) at 6:00 PM
CREC (4-4) vs Capital Prep (0-7) at 6:30 PM
Granby Memorial (6-3) vs North Branford (7-1) at 6:30 PM
Morgan (0-8) vs Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (1-8) at 6:30 PM
Coginchaug Regional (3-5) vs Rockville (7-1) at 6:30 PM
Simsbury (1-8) vs Glastonbury (6-3) at 6:30 PM
Hillhouse (2-6) vs Wilton (8-1) at 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with Cheney taking on Prince. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Cheney (5-4) vs Prince (5-4) at 11:00 AM
Enfield (5-4) vs South Windsor (6-3) at 1:00 PM
Conard (3-6) vs Hall (3-6) at 1:30 PM
