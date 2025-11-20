High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 20-22, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on November 20

Coginchaug Regional travels to take on Rockville on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Coginchaug Regional travels to take on Rockville on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

There are 18 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 20 through November 22, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as Bloomfield travels to take on No. 8 Windsor at 6:00 p.m. Later, No. 5 Wilton takes on Hillhouse as the Warriors look to pick up another win.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, November 20, kicking off with Valley Regional taking on Coventry. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Valley Regional (5-3) vs Coventry (1-7) at 6:30 PM

Bassick (2-7) vs East Haven (1-8) at 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21, 2025

There are 13 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 5 Wilton taking on Hillhouse. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Wilcox RVT (6-3) vs Vinal (0-9) at 6:00 PM

Foran (3-5) vs Wilbur Cross (1-7) at 6:00 PM

Wilcox RVT (6-3) vs Varsity Opponent (2-17) at 6:00 PM

Ellington (6-2) vs Weaver (6-2) at 6:00 PM

Bloomfield (7-2) vs Windsor (8-1) at 6:00 PM

Manchester (2-7) vs East Hartford (1-8) at 6:00 PM

Middletown (7-2) vs Berlin (9-0) at 6:00 PM

CREC (4-4) vs Capital Prep (0-7) at 6:30 PM

Granby Memorial (6-3) vs North Branford (7-1) at 6:30 PM

Morgan (0-8) vs Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (1-8) at 6:30 PM

Coginchaug Regional (3-5) vs Rockville (7-1) at 6:30 PM

Simsbury (1-8) vs Glastonbury (6-3) at 6:30 PM

Hillhouse (2-6) vs Wilton (8-1) at 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22, 2025

There are 3 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with Cheney taking on Prince. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Cheney (5-4) vs Prince (5-4) at 11:00 AM

Enfield (5-4) vs South Windsor (6-3) at 1:00 PM

Conard (3-6) vs Hall (3-6) at 1:30 PM

