High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-8, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on November 6

Salisbury looks to take down undefeated No. 2 Avon Old Farms on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
Salisbury looks to take down undefeated No. 2 Avon Old Farms on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. / Jim Stout

There are 52 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 6 through November 8, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 3 Killingly hosts Norwich Free Academy on Friday night.

Then, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms looks to stay undefeated against Salisbury.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 6, 2025

There are five games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, November 6, kicking off with Rocky Hill taking on East Catholic. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Rocky Hill (3-4) vs East Catholic (4-3) - 6:00 PM

Farmington (3-4) vs Berlin (7-0) - 6:00 PM

Plainville (4-3) vs Avon (1-6) - 6:00 PM

Woodland Regional (7-0) vs Holy Cross (5-2) - 6:30 PM

Platt (4-3) vs New Britain (6-1) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 36 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 6 Windsor taking on Southington. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Xavier (1-6) vs Hillhouse (2-4) - 6:00 PM

Bristol Eastern (1-6) vs Edwin O. Smith (2-5) - 6:00 PM

Bristol Central (2-5) vs Enfield (3-4) - 6:00 PM

Hand (6-1) vs Fairfield Prep (6-1) - 6:00 PM

South Windsor (5-2) vs East Hartford (1-6) - 6:00 PM

Crosby (3-4) vs Oxford (3-4) - 6:00 PM

Windsor Locks (1-5) vs Haddam-Killingworth (4-3) - 6:30 PM

East Haven (1-6) vs Notre Dame Catholic (4-3) - 6:30 PM

Waterford (4-3) vs Windham (1-6) - 6:30 PM

Torrington (4-3) vs Wolcott (3-4) - 6:30 PM

CREC (4-2) vs North Branford (5-1) - 6:30 PM

Windsor (7-0) vs Southington (4-3) - 6:30 PM

West Haven (2-5) vs Fitch (4-3) - 6:30 PM

Norwich Free Academy (4-3) vs Killingly (7-0) - 6:30 PM

Weaver (4-2) vs Coventry (1-5) - 6:30 PM

East Haven (1-6) vs Notre Dame (3-4) - 6:30 PM

Shelton (2-5) vs Notre Dame (3-4) - 6:30 PM

Griswold (5-2) vs Stonington (4-3) - 6:30 PM

Pomperaug (4-3) vs Bunnell (5-2) - 6:30 PM

Coginchaug Regional (1-5) vs Morgan (0-6) - 6:30 PM

Glastonbury (4-3) vs Maloney (5-2) - 6:30 PM

New London (3-3) vs North Haven (3-4) - 7:00 PM

Stratford (3-4) vs East Lyme (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Brookfield (5-2) vs New Milford (1-6) - 7:00 PM

Middletown (6-1) vs Wethersfield (4-3) - 7:00 PM

Naugatuck (2-4) vs Seymour (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Manchester (2-5) vs Hall (2-5) - 7:00 PM

St. Paul Catholic (1-5) vs Derby (3-4) - 7:00 PM

Wilby (1-6) vs Kennedy (0-7) - 7:00 PM

Harding (2-5) vs Foran (2-5) - 7:00 PM

Simsbury (1-6) vs Conard (2-5) - 7:00 PM

Hamden (2-5) vs Law (6-1) - 7:00 PM

Sheehan (6-1) vs Cheshire (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Guilford (6-1) vs Amity Regional (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Ansonia (4-3) vs Watertown (1-6) - 7:00 PM

Kennedy (0-7) vs Irvington (4-3) - 10:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8, 2025

There are 11 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 8, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Deerfield Academy. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

New Fairfield (5-3) vs O'Brien (2-5) - 8:00 AM

Tolland (1-6) vs Northwest Catholic (6-1) - 8:30 AM

Vinal (0-7) vs Prince (4-3) - 9:00 AM

Varsity Opponent (2-17) vs Prince (4-3) - 9:00 AM

Plainfield (4-3) vs Bacon Academy (4-3) - 9:00 AM

Newington (5-2) vs RHAM (0-7) - 10:00 AM

Ledyard (5-2) vs Woodstock Academy (2-5) - 10:00 AM

Amistad (0-6) vs Montville (1-6) - 10:00 AM

Bloomfield (5-2) vs Lewis Mills (1-6) - 10:00 AM

Choate Rosemary Hall School (6-2) vs Deerfield Academy (0-0) - 11:00 AM

Salisbury School (0-0) vs Avon Old Farms (8-0) - 4:00 PM

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

