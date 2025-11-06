Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-8, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 6 through November 8, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 3 Killingly hosts Norwich Free Academy on Friday night.
Then, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms looks to stay undefeated against Salisbury.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, November 6, kicking off with Rocky Hill taking on East Catholic. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rocky Hill (3-4) vs East Catholic (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Farmington (3-4) vs Berlin (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Plainville (4-3) vs Avon (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Woodland Regional (7-0) vs Holy Cross (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Platt (4-3) vs New Britain (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 6 Windsor taking on Southington. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Xavier (1-6) vs Hillhouse (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Bristol Eastern (1-6) vs Edwin O. Smith (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Bristol Central (2-5) vs Enfield (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Hand (6-1) vs Fairfield Prep (6-1) - 6:00 PM
South Windsor (5-2) vs East Hartford (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Crosby (3-4) vs Oxford (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Windsor Locks (1-5) vs Haddam-Killingworth (4-3) - 6:30 PM
East Haven (1-6) vs Notre Dame Catholic (4-3) - 6:30 PM
Waterford (4-3) vs Windham (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Torrington (4-3) vs Wolcott (3-4) - 6:30 PM
CREC (4-2) vs North Branford (5-1) - 6:30 PM
Windsor (7-0) vs Southington (4-3) - 6:30 PM
West Haven (2-5) vs Fitch (4-3) - 6:30 PM
Norwich Free Academy (4-3) vs Killingly (7-0) - 6:30 PM
Weaver (4-2) vs Coventry (1-5) - 6:30 PM
East Haven (1-6) vs Notre Dame (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Shelton (2-5) vs Notre Dame (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Griswold (5-2) vs Stonington (4-3) - 6:30 PM
Pomperaug (4-3) vs Bunnell (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Coginchaug Regional (1-5) vs Morgan (0-6) - 6:30 PM
Glastonbury (4-3) vs Maloney (5-2) - 6:30 PM
New London (3-3) vs North Haven (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Stratford (3-4) vs East Lyme (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Brookfield (5-2) vs New Milford (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Middletown (6-1) vs Wethersfield (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Naugatuck (2-4) vs Seymour (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Manchester (2-5) vs Hall (2-5) - 7:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic (1-5) vs Derby (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Wilby (1-6) vs Kennedy (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Harding (2-5) vs Foran (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Simsbury (1-6) vs Conard (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Hamden (2-5) vs Law (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Sheehan (6-1) vs Cheshire (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Guilford (6-1) vs Amity Regional (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Ansonia (4-3) vs Watertown (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (0-7) vs Irvington (4-3) - 10:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 8, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Deerfield Academy. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
New Fairfield (5-3) vs O'Brien (2-5) - 8:00 AM
Tolland (1-6) vs Northwest Catholic (6-1) - 8:30 AM
Vinal (0-7) vs Prince (4-3) - 9:00 AM
Varsity Opponent (2-17) vs Prince (4-3) - 9:00 AM
Plainfield (4-3) vs Bacon Academy (4-3) - 9:00 AM
Newington (5-2) vs RHAM (0-7) - 10:00 AM
Ledyard (5-2) vs Woodstock Academy (2-5) - 10:00 AM
Amistad (0-6) vs Montville (1-6) - 10:00 AM
Bloomfield (5-2) vs Lewis Mills (1-6) - 10:00 AM
Choate Rosemary Hall School (6-2) vs Deerfield Academy (0-0) - 11:00 AM
Salisbury School (0-0) vs Avon Old Farms (8-0) - 4:00 PM
