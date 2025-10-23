Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 17 through October 18, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 5 Killingly takes on Fitch on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Later, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms travels to take on Dexter Southfield.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 23, highlighted by No. 5 Killingly taking on Fitch. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bristol Central (1-4) vs South Windsor (3-2) - 3:00 PM
Rocky Hill (2-3) vs Plainville (2-3) - 6:00 PM
O'Brien (2-3) vs Bullard-Havens (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Bacon Academy (3-2) vs Montville (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Morgan (0-5) vs Weaver (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Glastonbury (3-2) vs New Britain (4-1) - 6:00 PM
East Hartford (1-4) vs Enfield (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Edwin O. Smith (2-3) vs Middletown (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Fitch (3-2) vs Killingly (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Conard (2-3) vs Windsor (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Crosby (2-3) vs Holy Cross (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Avon (1-4) vs East Catholic (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Berlin taking on Newington. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Woodstock Academy (1-4) vs Waterford (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Oxford (2-3) vs Torrington (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Lewis Mills (1-4) vs Tolland (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Cheney (2-3) vs Thames River (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Southington (2-3) vs Manchester (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Windsor Locks (1-4) vs Rockville (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Ledyard (3-2) vs Windham (1-4) - 6:30 PM
North Haven (3-2) vs Sheehan (4-1) - 6:30 PM
East Lyme (2-2) vs Norwich Free Academy (2-3) - 6:30 PM
Simsbury (1-4) vs Platt (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Amistad (0-4) vs Griswold (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Wethersfield (2-3) vs Bristol Eastern (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Foran (1-4) vs Bassick (2-4) - 6:30 PM
Coginchaug Regional (1-4) vs Haddam-Killingworth (3-2) - 6:30 PM
North Branford (4-1) vs Capital Prep (0-4) - 6:30 PM
Northwest Catholic (5-0) vs Bloomfield (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Ansonia (3-2) vs Woodland Regional (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Branford (4-1) vs Pomperaug (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Berlin (5-0) vs Newington (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Seymour (5-0) vs Watertown (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Wilbur Cross (0-5) vs Notre Dame (1-4) - 7:00 PM
East Haven (1-4) vs Law (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Shelton (2-3) vs Hand (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Brookfield (4-1) vs Newtown (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Bunnell (3-2) vs New Milford (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Maloney (4-1) vs Hall (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Derby (2-3) vs Wilby (1-4) - 7:00 PM
RHAM (0-5) vs Farmington (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Lyman Hall (5-1) vs Harding (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Hamden (1-4) vs Guilford (5-1) - 7:00 PM
West Haven (2-3) vs Cheshire (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hillhouse (2-2) vs Amity Regional (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (0-5) vs Hayward (4-3) - 10:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 25, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Loomis Chaffee School. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Stonington (3-2) vs Plainfield (3-2) - 10:30 AM
Wolcott (3-2) vs Gilbert (1-4) - 1:00 PM
Waterbury Career Academy (5-0) vs St. Paul Catholic (1-4) - 1:00 PM
Choate Rosemary Hall School (4-2) vs Loomis Chaffee School (0-0) - 2:00 PM
Austin Prep (0-2) vs Hamden Hall Country Day (0-0) - 2:30 PM
Prince (3-2) vs Wilcox RVT (4-1) - 4:00 PM
Avon Old Farms (6-0) vs Dexter Southfield (0-0) - 5:00 PM
Naugatuck (1-4) vs Kennedy (0-5) - 7:00 PM
