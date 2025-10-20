High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 9-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Richard Sarpong scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season and rthur Masson followed with a goal six minutes later to lead Woodstock to a 2-0 victory over Top 15-ranked Hoosac School.
2. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-0-0
League: Independent
Notes: Northwood did not play any prep schools last week. The team has upcoming matches with Berkshire School and Mount St. Charles.
3. Taft School [Conn.], 13-0-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Taft had a busy week, starting with a draw against Avon Old Farms and followed up with wins over Trinity-Pawling and Williston Northampton. Fields DeShaw scored on a rebound, following up a shot by Will Murray in the week-ending 1-0 victory over Williston.
4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 12-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nate Stillman, a junior, has been key in the back line as Loomis is posting a solid season with only a loss to top-ranked Woodstock Academy. During a 4-0 win over Suffield Academy last week, James Drago had a goal and an assists.
5. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 11-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nobles shut out Groton (5-0) and Roxbury Latin (4-0) to run its win streak to eight matches. Andrew Martins scored twice in the win over Roxbury Latin.
6. Milton Academy [Mass.], 9-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Milton defeated St. Mark's (5-0) and Rivers School (2-0) last week. In the clash with Rivers, Daud Major scored the first goal and then assisted Kwaku Jean-Charles Asare's second-half score as Milton moved higher in the ISL table.
7. Berkshire School [Mass.], 8-4-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Berkshire rolled to a pair of one-sided wins over Pomfret and Canterbury. Penn State commit Daniel Esprit has scored five goals in the last three matches.
8. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 12-2-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After handling No. 10 Suffield 4-1, Choate finished off the two-win week with a 2-1 victory over Hotchkiss School. Javi Hsu scored Choate's first goal and then Eden Tung netted the winner, assisted by Firman commit David Villavicencio.
9. Pennington School [N.J.], 8-3-1
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Kelvin Kwarteng and Gus Shapiro scored the goals as Pennington edged Lawrenceville Academy 2-1 in a MAPL contest. Pennington finished the week with a scoreless draw with Westtown School, stretching Pennington's undefeated run to seven matches.
10. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 8-4-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: After a hot start, the defending NEPSAC B champs have been cooled off in a run of matches against NEPSAC A powers. Last week, Suffield lost 4-1 to Choate Rosemary Hall and 4-0 to Loomis. That's three straight losses to nationally ranked NEPSAC A teams (which includes Berkshire last week) by a combined margin of 13-1.
11. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 8-4-1
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Hoosac held top-ranked Woodstock Academy scoreless until the final 15 minutes in a 2-0 league loss on Saturday. Despite the setback, Hoosac remains in second place overall in the PPL standings.
12. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 11-0-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Mount St. Charles ran its win streak to seven matches with victories over Wilbraham & Monson and Putnam Science Academy last week. Chris Mencos, Aidan Tucker and Eli Tillinghast have been leading the way for Mount St. Charles lately.
13. Brooks School [Mass.], 9-1-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Brooks moves into the Top 15 following a 2-1 victory over former No. 12 Belmont Hill last week. Fernando Rivas-Lora, a junior, netted both goals for Brooks.
14. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 8-4-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Western Reserve was upset by Andrew Osbourne, 1-0, last week. WRA has experienced a season of highs and lows, beating the likes of Pennington School and RMPUS (Canada) while losing to Spire Academy and Andrew Osbourne Academy.
15. Rivers School [Mass.], 6-4-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Rivers topped Thayer Academy 2-0 before losing to Milton Academy 2-0. Max Kaufman and Jack Millward were the goalscorers for Rivers in the win over Thayer.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Hotchkiss School [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], Roxbury Latin [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].