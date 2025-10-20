High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025

High School

Northwood School inches higher while ISL rivals Brooks and Rivers join the Top 15

Penn State commit Daniel Esprit has scored five goals in Berkshire School's last three matches.
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 9-0-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Richard Sarpong scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season and rthur Masson followed with a goal six minutes later to lead Woodstock to a 2-0 victory over Top 15-ranked Hoosac School.

2. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-0-0

League: Independent

Notes: Northwood did not play any prep schools last week. The team has upcoming matches with Berkshire School and Mount St. Charles.

3. Taft School [Conn.], 13-0-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Taft had a busy week, starting with a draw against Avon Old Farms and followed up with wins over Trinity-Pawling and Williston Northampton. Fields DeShaw scored on a rebound, following up a shot by Will Murray in the week-ending 1-0 victory over Williston.

4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 12-1-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Nate Stillman, a junior, has been key in the back line as Loomis is posting a solid season with only a loss to top-ranked Woodstock Academy. During a 4-0 win over Suffield Academy last week, James Drago had a goal and an assists.

5. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 11-1-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Nobles shut out Groton (5-0) and Roxbury Latin (4-0) to run its win streak to eight matches. Andrew Martins scored twice in the win over Roxbury Latin.

6. Milton Academy [Mass.], 9-2-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Milton defeated St. Mark's (5-0) and Rivers School (2-0) last week. In the clash with Rivers, Daud Major scored the first goal and then assisted Kwaku Jean-Charles Asare's second-half score as Milton moved higher in the ISL table.

7. Berkshire School [Mass.], 8-4-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Berkshire rolled to a pair of one-sided wins over Pomfret and Canterbury. Penn State commit Daniel Esprit has scored five goals in the last three matches.

8. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 12-2-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: After handling No. 10 Suffield 4-1, Choate finished off the two-win week with a 2-1 victory over Hotchkiss School. Javi Hsu scored Choate's first goal and then Eden Tung netted the winner, assisted by Firman commit David Villavicencio.

9. Pennington School [N.J.], 8-3-1

League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League

Notes: Kelvin Kwarteng and Gus Shapiro scored the goals as Pennington edged Lawrenceville Academy 2-1 in a MAPL contest. Pennington finished the week with a scoreless draw with Westtown School, stretching Pennington's undefeated run to seven matches.

10. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 8-4-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: After a hot start, the defending NEPSAC B champs have been cooled off in a run of matches against NEPSAC A powers. Last week, Suffield lost 4-1 to Choate Rosemary Hall and 4-0 to Loomis. That's three straight losses to nationally ranked NEPSAC A teams (which includes Berkshire last week) by a combined margin of 13-1.

11. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 8-4-1

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Hoosac held top-ranked Woodstock Academy scoreless until the final 15 minutes in a 2-0 league loss on Saturday. Despite the setback, Hoosac remains in second place overall in the PPL standings.

12. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 11-0-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Mount St. Charles ran its win streak to seven matches with victories over Wilbraham & Monson and Putnam Science Academy last week. Chris Mencos, Aidan Tucker and Eli Tillinghast have been leading the way for Mount St. Charles lately.

13. Brooks School [Mass.], 9-1-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Brooks moves into the Top 15 following a 2-1 victory over former No. 12 Belmont Hill last week. Fernando Rivas-Lora, a junior, netted both goals for Brooks.

14. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 8-4-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Western Reserve was upset by Andrew Osbourne, 1-0, last week. WRA has experienced a season of highs and lows, beating the likes of Pennington School and RMPUS (Canada) while losing to Spire Academy and Andrew Osbourne Academy.

15. Rivers School [Mass.], 6-4-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Rivers topped Thayer Academy 2-0 before losing to Milton Academy 2-0. Max Kaufman and Jack Millward were the goalscorers for Rivers in the win over Thayer.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Hotchkiss School [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], Roxbury Latin [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].

