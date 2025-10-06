High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 6-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Daion Swan DeSilva scored three goals as Woodstock Academy opened league play with a 4-0 victory over Darrow School.
2. Taft School [Conn.], 9-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Alex Calabro scored the first two goals and James Cooper netted the clincher as Taft School upended Suffield Academy 3-1 in a classh of national Top 10 teams. Earlier in the week, Taft handled Cheshire Academy, 12-1.
3. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-0-1
League: Independent
Notes: Will Germain, Ashton Khory and Mohamed Ahmed each scored a goal as Northwood School shut out South Kent School 3-0 last week.
4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 8-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Loomis reinforced its lofty ranking by knocking off a pair of historical NEPSAC A powers last week. Holden Langlois scored the lone goal in a 1-0 decision over Worcester Academy. Makai Badeau led the offense with two goals in the team's 3-0 victory over Northfield Mount Hermon. Goalkeeper Antonio Marziliano recorded the shutouts as Loomis has blanked its last five NEPSAC opponents.
5. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 7-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Andrew Martins scored both goals in the second half Nobles rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 win over Belmont Hill in a clash of nationally ranked teams. Earlier in the week, Nobles topped Tabor Academy, 6-2.
6. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 7-1-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Suffield Academy suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 3-1 decision to No. 2 Taft School.
7. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 9-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Juan Delgado scored the game-winner as Choate capped a two-win week with a 2-1 victory over Phillips Andover. Jason Price scored the team's first goal. Earlier in the week, Choate handled Trinity-Pawling, 8-1.
8. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 7-1-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Leo Chu scored three goals and Max Born added a goal and one assist as Western Reserve Academy handled Universiy School 5-0 in the team's only outing last week. WRA hosts the Prep Premier League crossover this weekend with all eight schools on the WRA campus for two games each that could greatly impact future rankings.
9. Pennington School [N.J.], 5-3-0
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Matthew Addai netted seven goals last week as Pennington School rolled up a pair of 7-0 wins over Life Center and Blair Academy.
10. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 6-1-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Belmont Hill fell from the ranks of the undefeated with a 3-2 loss to Noble and Greenough last week in a clash of nationally ranked teams.
11. Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], 7-2-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Jaime Vega and Ethan Rabel had standout performances as BB&N defeated St. Mark's and Governor's School last week. Vega scored the game-tying goal in what ended up as a 2-1 win over St. Mark's. He then assisted on three goals in the 4-2 victory over Governor's. Rabel assisted Vega's goal and then scored himself in the win over Governor's.
12. Milton Academy [Mass.], 5-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After knocking off Groton 4-1, Milton Academy was upset 2-1 by St. Sebastian's. That results shows the depth and competitiveness of the ISL where 15 of 18 league members are .500 or above.
13. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 7-0-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Eli Tillinghast scored the lone goal as Mount St. Charles edged Woodstock Academy's B team in a 1-0 contest. The PG-heavy Mount St. Charles team also defeated Greenwich Country Day last week with Samuel Ospina netting a goal and providing three assists in a 5-1 victory.
14. Berkshire School [Mass.], 5-3-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After being held to five goals in seven matches, Berkshire broke out for seven goals in a pair of wins last week. Will Mulder scored the game-winner against Trinity-Pawling. Penn State commit Daniel Esprit scored three goals in a win over Millbrook School. Georgetown commit Emanuel Marmolejo came up with key saves in both matches.
15. South Kent School [Conn.], 6-3-0
League: Independent
Notes: South Kent split its matches last week, handling Kent School 5-1 before falling to No. 3 Northwood 3-0.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Brooks School [Mass.], Combine Academy [N.C.], FC Florida Prep [Fla.], Hoosac School [N.Y.], Hotchkiss School [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Kiski School [Pa.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], Roxbury Latin [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], Spire Academy [Ohio], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].