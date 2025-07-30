High School on SI Connecticut High School Football Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
As the 2025 high school football season draws closer, it's time to look at some of the top teams in Connecticut.
Below are High School on SI's Power 10 preseason rankings:
1. Choate Rosemary Hall
Last season: 9-0, won NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl championship
The Wild Boars locked in a second-consecutive 9-0 record and NEPSAC title following a 27-9 win over the Brunswick School last year. Choate are poised for another championship run during the 2025 season.
2. New Canaan
Last season: 12-1, won CIAC Class L championship
The Rams are coming off a 2024 campaign where they secured a state title, as they bring back plenty of play-makers for the 2025 season. New Canaan is led by senior Andrew Esposito, the MaxPreps Connecticut Player of the Year and future Division I product, who finished with 57 receptions for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns. Esposito also had six rushing scores for the Rams.
3. Greenwich
Last season: 11-2, won CIAC Class LL championship
The Cardinals collected its 10th state title in program history last season following a 14-0 victory over West Haven. Greenwich’s offense is anchored by tailback Hector Lopez, who garnered 1,218 rushing yards and 1,592 all-purpose yards in total. For a program that has 14 FIAC crowns, the Cardinals will be hungry for more.
4. Brunswick School
Last season: 8-2, won NPFC title
The Bruins lost some big pieces to graduation, including Gatorade Connecticut Player of the Year Blake Hebert – who is now at Notre Dame. Matty Augustine joins him on the Irish, while Jaylen Pray is now at Syracuse. Brunswick, however, brings in transfer quarterback Ben Rolapp from Darien and the team is returning plenty of key players from last season. Rolapp finished with 2,587 passing yards and 30 TDs for the Blue Wave in 2024.
5. Avon Old Farms
Last season: 6-4
The Beavers had a bit of an up-and-down 2024 season, but they’re determined to turn things around this year. They welcome a handful of transfers – including Boston College commit Mason Leak from Bacon Academy and Bucknell commit Charlie Thom from Darien – along with a majority of Avon’s roster returning from last year.
6. Masuk
Last season: 10-3, won CIAC Class MM championship
The Panthers stunned top-seeded Windsor in last season’s state title game. Aaron Champagne, Masuk’s junior gunslinger, returns after he threw for 2,580 yards and 33 TDs during his sophomore campaign. Champagne and company will look for a repeat of 2024’s efforts.
7. Killingly
Last season: 13-0, won CIAC Class SS championship
The Redmen completed a perfect 2024 season with a 48-33 win over Sheehan in the state title game. Killingly returns most of its offense, including star tailback Hayden Allard – who recorded 2,117 rushing yards and 42 TDs last year.
8. Windsor
Last season: 12-1
The Warriors were in line for a perfect season last year, but ended up losing a heartbreaker to Masuk in the state championship. Windsor will have a new head coach, Quinn Fleeting, the son of Rob Fleeting. Rob recently stepped down after 14 years at the helm.
9. Fairfield Prep
Last season: 10-2
The Jesuits’ 2024 season came to a halt in the semifinal round last year, but this season could have Fairfield quickly turn things around. Robbie Manning, last season’s High School on SI Connecticut Player of the Year, returns under center after he compiled 2,556 passing yards and 32 TDs.
10. Ansonia
Last season: 12-1, won CIAC Class S championship
The Chargers blew out Bloomfield, 58-12, in last season’s state title game. Ansonia has the makings of another championship season this year, but it’ll be with a new head coach. Tom Brockett, who stepped down after 19 years at the helm, has been replaced by assistant coach John Mihalko.
