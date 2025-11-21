Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Tyler Bertuzzi, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Morgan Geekie)
There are just four games on the docket in the NHL on Friday night, with a few interesting player props to look at.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Tyler Bertuzzi, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Morgan Geekie.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 21.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tyler Bertuzzi Anytime Goalscorer (+215) at Sabres
- Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Jets
- Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+150) at Kings
Tyler Bertuzzi Anytime Goalscorer (+215) at Sabres
Chicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi returned to the lineup on Thursday night and didn’t miss a beat. He opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the game and picked up a primary assist less than 10 minutes later.
Bertuzzi is now up to 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in as many games this season, and has 8 goals in 7 November games.
The winger is riding shotgun to Connor Bedard and it’s paying off. I like Bertuzzi to get a point (-130) or even two points (+400), but I’ll take a stab at him to score a goal at this +215 price.
Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Jets
Carolina Hurricanes winger Nikolaj Ehlers spent the first 10 years of his career with the Jets and will return to Winnipeg for the first time on Friday night. He signed with the Hurricanes in the offseason, and he’s picking it up as of late.
After going pointless in his first five games, and putting up four points in his first 11 contests, Ehlers went on a seven-game point streak and got back on the scoresheet on Wednesday night for points in eight of his last nine games.
Ehlers is going to be ready to go to face his former team, and he should get in on the action with a point at a low -140 price.
Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+150) at Kings
Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie broke out last season with 57 points in 77 games, and he’s put up 20 points in 22 games this season. He also has 56 shots on goal, and a lot of them have come in recent weeks.
Geekie scored two goals and had three shots in Wednesday night’s loss in Anaheim, making it seven of his last eight games with at least 3 SOG.
After having just 9 SOG in his first 8 games, Geekie has 47 in his last 14 contests and has gone over 2.5 SOG in 11 of 14. I’ll take this +150 price for that to continue in Los Angeles.
