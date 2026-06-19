JMU Commit Matthew Baer Chasing Another New England Title at Avon Old Farms

Avon Old Farms' Matthew Baer is the No. 1-ranked quarterback in Connecticut and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state. The 2025 Class A Offensive Player of the Year received 16 Division I offers and has been committed to James Madison University since late April.

In his junior season with the Winged Beavers, Baer was named a First-Team All-New England member, led his team to a 10-0 record, totaled 2,100+ passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns, along with just two interceptions. Baer had a 67.5% completion rate with 450 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Unmatched Work Ethic

As recruiting attention increased, Baer said he responded by dedicating even more time to his development on and off the field. So that's what he did, and he had support by his side throughout the whole process.

"First off, I couldn’t have made any of this possible without the support from God, my mom, coaches, family and friends," Baer said. "I put in countless hours of training mentally and physically to be the best quarterback I can be. I always chase becoming 1% better every day and hold myself to that standard. I dedicate a lot of time and sacrifice a lot of things to make sure I could get to this point."

With 16 Division I offers to consider, Baer ultimately chose James Madison.

Choosing James Madison

As mentioned, Baer had his choice of plenty of top schools. Universities such as Colgate, Lehigh, UConn, and more were willing to take a chance on Baer. At the end of it all, he chose to continue his career with the Dukes of James Madison.

"The people and culture are what led me to JMU. The program has been taking off over the past decade and has consistently been winning year after year, but the best part about the program is the coaches, staff, players, and community," Baer said. "The culture and community in Harrisonburg is unmatched and something I want to be a part of. I ultimately committed to JMU because of the relationship I had with Coach Napier, Pflugrad, Aiken, and all of the staff, as well as the culture in the JMU program."

Baer's relationship with JMU is real. His Twitter feed consists of him visiting the school and commenting under his future teammates' posts. He couldn't be more excited for it. Baer said that JMU would be getting a quarterback who will lead by example and is going to compete every day. His relationship with the coaches there mirrors the one he has built with Avon Old Farms coach Jonathan Wholley.

A Relationship Worth 1,000 Miles

Avon Old Farms is a boarding school in Connecticut, meaning all of their students live there. That goes for Baer, who grew up and lived in Georgia before his time at Avon. Baer could have chosen a school closer to his home, but went with Avon because of the relationship he had with Coach Wholley.

"I chose to play at Avon because of the standard and level Coach Wholley coaches at. Coach Wholley runs our program like a college and prepares us to be ready when we reach that level," Baer said. "He is the best head coach I have played for, and the day we first talked on the phone, I knew I wanted to play for him."

To Baer, a relationship between him and his coach is very important, one that he was willing to sacrifice a lot for. Not only did he move 1,000 miles away from home, but he has also endured other big changes just for this opportunity.

Staying Motivated For His Mom And Himself

Avon is an all-boys school, with a strict dress code of coats and ties, known for its success not only in sports but also in the classroom. When asked about how he stays motivated and what he is willing to sacrifice, Baer has this to say.

"The want to become the best quarterback and version of myself I can possibly become is what motivates me the most. The sacrifices my mom makes for me is also what pushes me every single day," Baer said.

Baer's motivation comes from the people close to him, and it drives him to improve every day.

"I push myself to my limit almost every single day to become 1% better and sacrifice a lot of things that other athletes won’t do to become great," Baer said.

Leaving Avon On A High Note

Despite his recruiting success, Baer said his focus remains on helping Avon Old Farms defend its New England championship. He has committed to a Division I school to continue playing football, broken school records, and made himself a nationally recognized name in high school football.

That's not his plan, though, because his senior season is right around the corner. After a record-breaking junior year, he's still hungry for more.

"I’m most excited to win another New England championship," Baer said. "The bonds I have created with my teammates here at Avon are unmatched, and I absolutely love the culture here.

"Being at Avon is the best thing that could’ve happened to me, and I am extremely excited to go out and play with my brothers. It’s relieving to be committed, but I’m definitely not satisfied. My goal is to repeat what happened last year, but at a higher standard and level."