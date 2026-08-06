Top Players With Breakout Potential in CIF Southern Section Football (2026)

Longtime high school football coach Ed Croson was notoriously known for underselling and overachieving. Every August, he'd tell media members how unsure he was about his teams at Birmingham and Chaminade.

I can hear him now: "They're kids. Each year is different. Until we play a game, I'm chasing ghosts," he'd say.

It's why prep football is the best. You just never know what the season has in store, which is why High School On SI asked coaches who they thought would have the biggest breakout potential in 2026. Could it be an underclassmen? A senior who's been waiting his turn? Maybe, a JV player called up to varsity?

High School On SI sent football questionnaires to coaches in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section in preparation for the 2026 season. The following information is curated from the answers on the questionnaire.

TOP PLAYERS WITH BREAKOUT POTENTIAL

Aaden Brady, Palos Verdes, WR, Jr.

A lengthy receiver with 4.5 speed who excels in one-on-one matchups.

Champ Brown, Aquinas, RB, Sr.

Has done a great job working on his top end speed and continues to get stronger.

Cooper Burns, Redondo Union, LB/TE, Jr.

Slowed down by injury last year and has spent the offseason getting his body physically ready. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he has the speed and size to make an impact.

Cooper Chila, San Juan Hills, DB/WR, Sr.

Played on both sides of the ball as a junior. Had a great offseason in the weight room and performed exceptionally well during spring and summer competitions.

Ryan Christianson, Orange Lutheran, RB, So.

A great athlete with an excellent feel for the game. He has all the tools to emerge as a major contributor this season.

Levi Dean, Vista Murrieta, QB, So.

As a freshman had to start when Bryson Beaver broke his hand and won a Division 2 playoff game.

Gabriel Degl’Innocenti, Hart, OL/DL, Sr.

Physical, tough lineman who can make an impact on both the offensive and defensive line.

Aiden Delgadillo, Rio Hondo Prep, Sr.

Filled in during the playoffs after an injury to Noah Penunuri and returned a pick-six in the CIF championship game. Will also contribute at receiver.

Chase Evans, Oaks Christian, WR, Jr.

Fits the system well and had a tremendous offseason. Also brings legitimate track speed after running a 10.8-second 100 meters.

Lincoln Fa'alafi, JSerra, OL, Jr.

Didn't play last season, massive offseason development

Koti Fultz, Centennial, WR/DB, So.

Two-way player with multiple-position versatility. High football IQ, competitive mindset and a 4.0-plus GPA.

Ayden Fuentes, Chaminade, LB, So.

Will be a starter. Great off-season in the weight room and show strides throughout the 7v7 season. Just makes plays.

Hudson Gerhardt, Village Christian, QB/LB, Sr.

He will be a fun player to watch, who can do a little of everything. Also think there will be a nice connection with him and his brother.

Murphy Glynn, Agoura, ATH, Sr.

A 3-year starter that has had a quiet couple years but has been a consistent guy for us. Starting on offense this year with a defined role could make him stand out more statistically.

Arie Gross, Oak Hills, OL, Jr.

Has had a great summer and is filling in nice.

Damari Hall, Crean Lutheran, WR, Sr.

Damari has had a great spring and summer and looks to breakout in his senior year with his speed and athleticism. Damari's stock has risen dramatically as a result of his work ethic and progress in the off-season.

Steele Holcomb, Tustin, RB, Sr.

Physical downhill runner who is a perfect fit for Tustin's offensive system.

Jeremiah Jackson, Cathedral, OLB

Coming off a huge offseason after earning First Team All-League honors last season.

Jaylen Jones, St. John Bosco, RB, So.

Jaylen will be a great compliment to returning three year starter Maliq Allen. He has great vision and balance with a physical running style that sets up will in the Trinity League.

Levi King, Damien, WR, Jr.

He is a player that has been in our program for 3 years now. He is ready to play a productive player in our offense. Both Peyton Barber and Jalen Castro are defensive tackles that should provide us with an improved run defense.

Chase Martin, Charter Oak, WR/DB, So.

Already holding an Oregon State offer, Martin headlines a talented sophomore class ready to make an impact.

Amir Morton, Crespi, RB, Jr.

Exceptional RB who played behind older players at Sierra Canyon and will be a major impact for us after sit-out period.

Jeron Nelson, Bishop Montgomery, WR/DB, Jr.

Exciting, explosive player on offense and a ballhawking safety. Great student, leadership council member and outstanding teammate.

Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei, RB, So.

Expected to be a starter with plenty of responsibility as a sophomore for the Monarchs.

Trejan Nixon, Corona del Mar, RB, Jr.

Now 20-plus pounds bodyweight (5-9 200) w/ combine verified 22.7mph speed and 350+ bench press (225x17 reps at TrackIt Verified combine).

Jaxson Rex, San Clemente, WR/DB, Sr.

One of the top two-way players as a senior. Has the athleticism to run around you and the toughness to run right through you.

Edward Rivera, Compton, ATH, Sr.

Will have a breakout year because he is an elite playmaker who will line up at running back and wide receiver on offense while starting at cornerback on defense.

Talen Ritayik, Chaparral, RB, So.

Dominated JV last year as a Freshman. Stepping into RB1 role.

E’lacion Saxton, Bellflower, QB, Sr.

Saxton has sat out the last two seasons and is primed for a breakout year as a strong arm quarterback with a bevy of receivers to throw to.

Gunnar Schmidt, Simi Valley, WR, Sr.

The 6-foot-7 basketball standout joins the football team and immediately becomes a unique red-zone target.

Micah Slade, Sierra Canyon, WR, Jr.

He has been in our program serving as a good role player. Now is his time to shine. This kid is electric.

Malaika Sione, Pacifica, LB, Jr.

Has already started 2 years at DE, but moving him to LB. At 6’0, 240 and fast. He’s gonna be a force coming down hill.

Semaj Stewart, Alta Loma, WR/DB, So.

He is dangerous with the ball in his hands, and can change the game on defense.

Charlie Szares, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), K/P, Jr.

Has made some massively clutch kicks and has monster power as both a kicker and punter.

James Thompson, Heritage Christian, QB, Sr.

Already has a committable offer to Utah Tech having only played in seven games in 2025. One of the best QBs in the Valley.

Treyvone Towns, Rancho Cucamonga, QB, Jr.

First year as full time starter (last season. Now returns with expectations to be an elite QB that can make every throw.

Jaden Vaicaro, Servite, WR, Sr.

The reigning Trinity League Special Teams Player of the Year brings a diversified skill set to the receiver position.

Kyle Vitalis, Alemany, DB, So.

One of the highest football IQs on the team despite his youth. Instinctive defender with a knack for creating turnovers.

Jewelein Washington, Apple Valley, RB/LB, Sr.

A 200-pound downhill runner with an impressive blend of power, speed and physicality who is expected to become the centerpiece of Apple Valley's offense.

Josiah Washington, St. Bernard, CB

A 6-foot-2 cornerback with Division I talent.

2025 CIF-SS RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.