Massachusetts Star Christian McIntyre Transfers After Three State Titles at Xaverian

Christian McIntyre is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete who plays both wide receiver and defensive back. After three seasons with at Massachusetts' Xaverian High School and three Division 1 state titles, he has decided to transfer to Avon Old Farms in Connecticut to finish out his high school career.

McIntyre was the 2025 MaxPreps Massachusetts player of the year and the Catholic Conference MVP. He was a downfield threat who had 1,500+ receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, which has led to 14 Division I schools offering him. Brown, Lehigh and Navy are among the programs that have already offered.

McIntyre wasn't given these opportunities. He earned them. Playing for one of the nation's premier athletic programs, McIntyre knew he would have to work hard to stand out. So that's exactly what he did.

Building an Elite Mindset

"A lot of it comes down to the mentality I’ve had the past few years. I started approaching every practice like it was a game, competing at a high level every single rep, and always wanting to win no matter what," McIntyre said. "Along with that, I focused on recovery and film study to understand the game deeper. I always knew I could become an elite player. I just needed the opportunity to prove it."

McIntyre said he often woke up early to get in extra work, catching passes from some of the region's top quarterbacks. This mentality is exactly what has allowed McIntyre to thrive on the field.

After three successful seasons with the Xaverian Hawks, he decided to do what was best for his career and repeat this junior season, giving him an extra year to develop his game.

For high school athletes, not only do they need talent to succeed, but also an environment that is supportive and can help them improve. For McIntyre, that is exactly what he knew he would get if he attended Avon Old Farms.

Why Avon Old Farms Was the Right Fit

"It started with Coach (Jon) Wholley reaching out to me. Once I learned more about the school, it felt like a great fit because it shares a lot of the same values I had at Xaverian," McIntyre said. "On top of that, the opportunity to have an extra year to develop—get bigger, faster, and more prepared for the next level was something I couldn’t pass up."

Avon Old Farms has long been known for producing college football talent and providing athletes with opportunities to develop at a high level. Although he has already gained interest from Division I colleges across the country, he is still just a high schooler. This attention could come with some pressure, and when asked how he deals with that, here is what he had to say.

Thriving Under Pressure

"There’s definitely pressure to perform, but I’ve been dealing with that for the last three years playing in front of thousands of people," McIntyre said. "At this point, it doesn’t faze me. I just go out there and do my thing. I actually embrace it. I live for those moments where the pressure is highest.

McIntyre said competing in front of large crowds at Xaverian helped prepare him for the expectations that come with being a highly recruited prospect.

He has been a part of three state championship teams, for a team that gets recognized across the country. And not only is he a weapon on offense, but he also lines up on defense. When asked about why he likes to play on both sides of the ball, McIntyre gave one of the most insightful answers possible.

Using Defense to Improve Offense

"What I like most about playing both ways is that it gives me a different perspective on the game. Playing defensive back helps me understand how DBs think and react, which makes me a better receiver," McIntyre said.

McIntyre believes playing defensive back gives him a better understanding of route leverage, coverage tendencies and defensive reactions.

McIntyre has put countless hours into becoming the player he is. After three successful seasons at Xaverian and with two years remaining at Avon Old Farms, he knows what kind of player he is. Whatever college he chooses will be striking gold.

A Complete Skill Set

"My game has a lot of different components. I can run precise routes, stretch the field as a deep threat, be physical in my releases, and line up both in the slot and outside," McIntyre said. "I can run the ball, make plays after the catch, and even throw if needed. The college that gets me is getting a hard-working, well-rounded, elite football player who’s going to come in and make an impact right away—on and off the field."

