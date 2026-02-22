High School

Shoreline Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings, Matchups & Recent Championship History

Connecticut boys high school basketball readies for the Shoreline Conference Tournament.

The Old Lyme Wildcats enter the Shoreline Conference boys basketball tournament as the top seed. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The eight-team, three-round Shoreline Conference Boys Basketball Tournament is set to ger underway in Connecticut.

Quarterfinals Tip-Off on Wednesday

The quarterfinal round of the tournament tips off on Wednesday, February 25, with the games being hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinal round will tip off two days later, on Friday, Feb. 27, and the championship game will be held Monday, March 2 at Polson Middle School in Madison. 

Old Lyme Is the Top Seed; Defending Champ Cromwell Seeded Second

The defending champions, Old Lyme enter the tournament as the top seed after suffering just one conference loss in the regular season to Portland, who failed to make the Shoreline Tournament. That loss is certainly behind them as they capped off their 18-2 regular season downing No. 6 Ellington, 52-50 in its season finale last Friday, ending Ellington’s state-best 46-game win streak. 

Cromwell, winner of three of the last four Shoreline Conference Tournaments, enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. They stand the best chance to dethrone the defending champs as they took Old Lyme down to the wire in the team’s regular season matchup, suffering a 53-51 loss. 

2026 Shoreline Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals:
(Wednesday, Feb. 25 @ higher seeds)

No. 1 Old Lyme vs. No. 8 East Hampton (6:30 p.m.)

No. 2 Cromwell vs. No. 7 Morgan (6:00 p.m.)

No. 3 Haddam-Killingworth vs. No. 6 Old Saybrook (7:00 p.m.)

No. 4 North Branford vs. No. 5 Valley Regional (7:30 p.m.)

Semifinals:
(Friday, Feb. 27 @ higher seeds)

Old Lyme-East Hampton winner vs. North Branford-Valley Regional winner

Cromwell-Morgan winner vs. Haddam-Killingworth-Old Saybrook winner 

Championship:
(Monday, Mar. 2 @ Polson Middle School, Madison) 

Shoreline Champions By The Year (Since 2010)

Since 2010, Cromwell has won the most Shoreline Conference titles with a total of seven, including a three-peat from 2022-2024. In total, the Panthers have appeared in nine Shoreline title games, going 7-2. The defending Shoreline champions, Old Lyme have the second most conference titles since 2010 with three, appearing in seven conference title games. 

Here are the Shoreline Champions since 2010:

2025: Old Lyme def. East Hampton 59-55 

2024: Cromwell def. Morgan 64-58 

2023: Cromwell def. Portland 58-43 

2022: Cromwell def. Morgan 55-39

2021: Morgan def. Valley Regional 62-54

2020: Old Lyme def. Morgan 72-50

2019: Cromwell def. Old Lyme 52-46 (OT)

2018: East Hampton def. Cromwell 58-54 

2017: Westbrook def. East Hampton 63-49

2016: Cromwell def. Old Lyme (52-48)

2015: Valley Regional def. Old Lyme 66-55 (OT)

2014: Cromwell def. East Hampton 75-56

2013: Valley Regional def. Old Lyme 69-65

2012: Cromwell def. Valley Regional 64-48

2011: Old Lyme def. Valley Regional 63-61

2010: Hyder Leadership def. Cromwell 64-60

