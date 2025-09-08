St. Joseph’s Harry Jones Voted High School on SI’s Top Quarterback in Connecticut
Harry Jones will be a junior for the Cadets this season
Harry Jones, a junior at St. Joseph High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.
Rios received 63.11% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
In 2024, Jones had 1,611 passing yards and 21 TDs for the state champion Cadets.
St. Joseph went 10-3 last season. The team opens its 2025 campaign against Hand High School on Friday.
