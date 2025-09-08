High School

St. Joseph’s Harry Jones Voted High School on SI’s Top Quarterback in Connecticut

Harry Jones will be a junior for the Cadets this season

Kevin L. Smith

Harry "HT" Jones competes at quarterback for the St. Joseph varsity football team in Connecticut.
Harry Jones, a junior at St. Joseph High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.

In 2024, Jones had 1,611 passing yards and 21 TDs for the state champion Cadets.

St. Joseph went 10-3 last season. The team opens its 2025 campaign against Hand High School on Friday.

