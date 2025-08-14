Vote: Who is the Top Returning Quarterback in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen, the best linebackers and the best defensive backs.
Now, it’s time to switch to the other side of the ball and start by highlighting the best quarterbacks.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Thursday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 PM PT
Jack Brunetti, Woodland Regional, senior
Brunetti completed 193-of-272 passes for 2,541 yards and 32 touchdowns last season for the Hawks.
Vincent Burbank, Northwest Catholic, senior
Burbank was 169-of-253 on completions for 2,634 yards, 31 TDs and a couple of rushing scores in 2024 for the Lions.
Brady Cerosimo, Conard, senior
Cerosimo finished with 1,637 passing yards and 17 TDs for the Red Wolves last year. On the ground, Cerosimo rushed for 300 yards and four scores.
Aaron Champagne, Masuk, junior
Champagne was 135-of-206 on completions for 2,580 yards and 33 TDs last season for the Panthers.
Keegan Croucher, Cheshire Academy, junior
Croucher, a Division I prospect, completed 145-of-218 passes for 2,052 yards and 20 TDs in 2024 for the Cats.
Harry Jones, St. Joseph, senior
Nicknamed “HT”, Jones is fresh off a state championship season with the Cadets’ varsity baseball team. In last year’s football season, Jones had 1,611 passing yards and 21 TDs for St. Joe’s.
Robbie Manning, Fairfield Prep, senior
A captain for the Jesuits, Manning recorded 2,556 yards and 32 TDs in the air last season. On the ground, he finished with 202 yards and six scores.
Jake O’Brien, Sheehan, senior
O’Brien anchored the Titans’ offense last season with 2,227 passing yards and 30 TDs. On the ground, O’Brien ran for 345 yards and eight scores.
Nate Pelletier, Southington, sophomore
As a freshman last year, Pelletier recorded 1,507 yards and 15 TDs for the Blue Knights. He also had a rushing score.
AJ Robinson, Windsor, senior
Robinson finished with 1,690 passing yards and 19 TDs last year for the Warriors.
Ben Rolapp, Brunswick School, junior
Rolapp is a transfer from Darien. Last season for the Blue Wave, he finished with 2,587 passing yards and 30 TDs. Rolapp also had rushed for 530 yards and 13 scores on 83 carries.
Austen Standish, Platt, junior
Standish had 1,594 passing yards and 15 TDs for the Panthers last season. He also ran for 569 yards and five scores on 99 carries.
Quinn Sumner, Killingly, senior
Sumner recorded 1,222 yards and 21 TDs in the air for the Redmen. He also had three rushing scores last season.
Nick Weil, Staples, senior
Weil finished with 2,174 passing yards and 24 TDs under center for the Wreckers in 2024. On the ground, he had 426 yards and three TDs on 67 carries.
Matthew Witteman, Law HS, junior
Witteman had 1,768 yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore for the Lawmen last season. He also chipped in five rushing scores.
