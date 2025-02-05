Top 10 Connecticut High School Boys Basketball Rankings (2/5/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turned the page on 2024 to 2025.
As we head into February, the New England region heats up past the midway point and continue with the Constitution State as Notre Dame starts off as the No. 1 squad. The Green Knights have competed against some of the top teams in the country and proven themselves worthy of the top spot.
We take a dive into the Connecticut high school basketball rankings and present to you our first set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Notre Dame (13-2)
Taking the top spot in our first Connecticut boys basketball rankings are the Green Knights. Notre Dame’s only two losses have come against Gibbs (Florida) and Hillhouse.
2. Manchester (16-1)
This Red Hawks ball club knows how to score the basketball in bunches as they have four players in double figures. Leading the way is Derrick Sheets at 21.2 points per game.
3. Northwest Catholic (13-2)
The Lions are currently on a 5-game winning streak heading into the final two weeks of the season.
4. Bloomfield (14-1)
Only loss of the season came up against Windsor back on Dec. 28. Since then, Bloomfield has won 11 straight games.
5. East Catholic (14-5)
As of recently, the Eagles have begun to get hot towards the end of the season. East Catholic has notched wins over Edwin O. Smith, Enfield, E.O. Smith/Tolland and Tolland.
6. St. Bernard (12-3)
Despite losing its most recent game against New London, the Saints had won their previously five contests.
7. Windsor (9-5)
Yes, the Warriors have a handful of losses to their record this season, they also have some solid victories as well. Hard to overlook a victory against Bloomfield and a narrow 1-point loss to Manchester.
8. Notre Dame Prep (14-3)
After losing their first two games of the season against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) and Waxahachie (Texas), the Lancers have gone 14-1 in the following 15 contests.
9. Staples (13-2)
Leading the Wreckers in scoring this season is junior Sam Clachko at 20.3 points per game.
10. Ellington (12-0)
All of Ellington’s 12 victories have come by double digits. The Knights have six games to go before the postseason begins.
Follow SBLive Masschusetts throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basktball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi